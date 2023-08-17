Gucci Mane Looking To Sign This Controversial Country Star

Gucci Mane is looking to venture into country music, and has his eyes on budding star Oliver Anthony.

On Wednesday (Aug. 16), the Atlanta artist announced on Instagram that he wants to give Anthony a record contract with 1017 Records.

“Aye fam I need y’all help on this one I’m trying sign these guys as my first country artists to 1017!!! I need the info asap,” he pleaded in his caption. Gucci also included the cover art for Oliver’s most recent single, “Rich Men North of Richmond,” showing his fans how he looks and where to find his music.

His comment section was quickly polarized by the post, with people voicing equal parts support and disdain for the move. Country musician Jake Owen appeared, telling Gucci, “Let’s Jam.” While another artist named Chad Ruhlig threw his name in the ring, stating, “Gotta sign us as your first rock/ metal artist, Guwop.”

On the other hand, some people weren’t so enthusiastic about the move. One IG user slyly asked, “Where was he January 6th though?” Another social media user looked deeper into the contents of Oliver’s popular track, calling attention to the cut’s message.

“This dude should not be getting signed y’all really did not listen to that weak a** song,” they typed. “He had no real thoughts or flow to it. Sign a country artist that has deeper sh*t to him than just “I don’t f**k with poor people.”

And while Oliver Anthony may be on Gucci’s radar, he isn’t the only one feeling his angry record.

According to Rolling Stone, “Rich Men North of Richmond” is on track to debut at #1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 next week. Oliver Anthony’s song, who was wholly unknown until this week, became one of the best-selling songs in the country for the week of Sunday (Aug. 13). Additionally, the track is sitting atop Spotify and Apple Music’s U.S. charts, garnering over 98,000 digital sales.