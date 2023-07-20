Gucci Mane Says Project Pat And Birdman’s Subpar Rap Skills Inspired Him To Start Making Music

Gucci Mane says that Birdman and Project Pat’s lackluster rap skills are what inspired him to pursue becoming a rapper himself.

Speaking with the The New York Times in celebration of Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary, the 1017 leader listed Project Pat among his core influences as an artist, but says he was less than impressed with the Memphis rhymer’s lyricism.

“I didn’t feel like Project Pat was the best rapper, but he made me feel him,” The State vs. Radric Davis creator told the outlet. “I’m like, can’t be Fabolous or Lil Wayne, but I can do this. I was late in the game, but I didn’t have to be scared to try. I was going to spring break in Daytona, and it was the whole summer of Project Pat and Big Tymers. I started doing the stuff they were rapping about — like, I’m going to be the CD that I’m listening to.”

Rapper Gucci Mane looks on during the first quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference Second Round between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2018 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden on May 3, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Gucci says his desire to leave the street life, paired with his belief that subpar talents were profiting from music, are what prompted him to make his foray into the industry. “That’s really how this started,” he admits. “It wasn’t even a love of Hip-Hop; I’m a hustler. I’m like, damn, I really don’t want to sell dope all the time. It’s too risky. If Jermaine Dupri can put out Kris Kross, Birdman ain’t really a good rapper and I got a little money — I can get in this.”

According to the hitmaker, the similarities between his favorite artists’ music and his lifestyle spurred him to transition into the rap world and never look back. “By the time I started trying to finance my own first tape, maybe ’99 or 2000, those were the key people I could relate to — B.G., Project Pat,” he explains. “Like, okay, this dude just got out of jail, and everybody in the hood listens to that. I’m going through the same things at the same time.”

Gucci Mane’s early appraisal of Birdman’s standing as an emcee hasn’t kept the two from working with one another over the years. The Cash Money CEO has appeared on multiple songs by Gucci Mane, including “Mouth Full Of Golds,” “Get Lost,” and “Anytime You Ready,” which you can listen to below.