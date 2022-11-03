Gucci Mane Drops Rapper Baby Racks From Label One Day After Signing Him

Gucci Mane has compiled many accomplishments, but one of his most impressive feats may be announcing the release of an artist from his label just one day after announcing their signing. On Tuesday (Nov. 1), Guwop and rapper Baby Racks confirmed the rising star’s addition to the 1017 Records roster, however, he apparently has since had a change of heart, publicizing Racks’ dismissal on Wednesday (Nov. 2).

“Congratulations to @Babyracks1017 first artist to get signed and dropped in a day ‍that dude is not signed to 1017,” the 42-year-old CEO wrote in sarcastic fashion in a Twitter post. Unfazed, the prized prospect responded in kind, reposting Guwop’s tweet while noting the benefits of his short-lived affiliation with 1017 Records. “Congratulations to babyracks appreciate the video appreciate flying me and my team out I appreciate that check Atlantic records sent thank you Gucci,” the rapper replied, throwing in a deuces emojis to further his point.

While Gucci didn’t provide any further details surrounding his decision to cut ties with the Georgia native, the rapper’s recent statements regarding the city of Houston is speculated to have possibly played a part in sealing the deal.

On Tuesday (Nov. 1), Baby Racks publicly declared that he has no intentions on performing in Houston, a statement made shortly after news of rapper Takeoff being gunned down in the city was announced. “I’m definitely not fw houston after DONT BOOK ME CAUSE BABY RACKS AINT COMING,” he tweeted.” He would continue to lambast the city in additional posts on the platform, adding “Y’all mad cause I said I ain’t coming to Houston lmao f**k Houston.” He also seemingly made reference to Migos 2013 debut single, “Versace,” in the last of his string of posts. “VERSACE VERSACE WE BROUGHT THAT SHIT BACK AND YOU NI**AS IS LAME,” he concluded. Posts from both artists have since been deleted.

Baby Racks’ musical talents piqued Gucci Mane’s interest earlier this year, with the East Atlanta rep personally reaching out to the upstart via social media and hopping on the remix to Racks’ breakout single “Look Ma I Did It.” The accompanying music video, which Gucci Mane appears in, has garnered over 1.2M views on YouTube alone since its release in early September.

Now that he’s without a label home, Baby Racks has already begun to seek out greener pastures, publicly pitching his services to the likes of Yo Gotti, Gucci’s former adversary Jeezy, and Pierre “P” Thomas of Quality Control.

Watch Baby Racks and Gucci Mane’s “Look Ma I Did It” music video below.