Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’oir Share Gender Reveal Maternity Shoot

Gucci Mane and his wife Keyshia Ka’oir have revealed the gender of their next bundle of joy through a few Instagram photos.

The Davis’ wore matching pink outfits in the shoot, showing Gucci in a salmon peacoat, Ka’oir in a form-fitting gown, and their toddler son Ice wearing a powder pink sweater and blue jeans.

“My beautiful wife & I can’t wait to welcome our baby Girl !! The Wop bout to have a daughter !” the excited soon-to-be father of three wrote on IG.

Posting the same photos, the reportedly soon-to-be mom of five wrote: “IT’s a GIRL [pink hearts].”

The married couple welcomed their first child together in 2020, following tying the knot three years prior.

The pair’s nuptials were put on display for the world to see with their BET special, The Mane Event. The show documented their journey to the alter and how it became one of the most extravagant wedding receptions showcased to the public. A few guests in attendance of their wedding included Jhené Aiko, Big Sean, 2 Chainz and Lil Yachty and more.

In a 2018 interview with The Cut magazine, the cosmetics and fitness entrepreneur spoke on the support she receives from the Hip-Hop icon she calls her husband.

“Gucci is an amazing husband because he supports me,” Ka’oir said. “A lot of men are intimidated by successful women. Not him, though. He wants me to shine. He wants me to be successful. At least, it’ll have him save more of his money if I’ve got money, right? Because I’m an expensive wife.”

Congratulations to The Wopsters on their baby girl!