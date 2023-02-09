Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’Oir Welcome Newborn Baby Girl, Iceland Davis

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'Oir attend the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party in association with V Magazine on January 25, 2018 in New York City.

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’Oir’s family continues to grow, as the couple has revealed that they welcomed a newborn baby girl, Iceland Ka’Oir Davis, on Feb. 8. Shared on the makeup mogul’s Instagram page, the image features Ka’Oir and Gucci sharing a hospital bed, staring into their infant’s eyes.

“Our little princess is here!” read the caption. “Beautiful & healthy!”

The couple shared a gender reveal in January 2023, featuring Ice Davis, their first child together. In matching pink outfits, the trio posed together in photos shared on social media.

“My beautiful wife & I can’t wait to welcome our baby Girl !! The Wop bout to have a daughter !” shared the “Who Is Him” rapper.

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir were married on Oct. 17, 2017. The glamourous affair was captured for BET special The Mane Event, with guests including Jhené Aiko, Big Sean, 2 Chainz, Lil Yachty, and more.

During a 2018 interview with The Cut, Keyshia Ka’Oir shared details about their marriage.

“Gucci is an amazing husband because he supports me,” Ka’oir explains. “A lot of men are intimidated by successful women. Not him, though. He wants me to shine. He wants me to be successful. At least, it’ll have him save more of his money if I’ve got money, right? Because I’m an expensive wife.”

She continued, “I’m not a trophy wife, and I don’t ever want to be classified as that. I almost feel worthless if I don’t have a new product coming out or something new to do. So no, the answer is no. Gucci’s wife? Laying home? Never. I would die. I want to see other women be as independent and make as much money as their husbands these days. It’s easy.”