Gucci Mane Regrets Dissing Jeezy’s Dead Homie During ‘Verzuz’

Gucci Mane regrets dissing the dead during his Verzuz with Jeezy. During an appearance at the Rap Radar Live discussion at the 2022 Revolt Summit, Gucci sat down with Elliott Wilson to discuss his career.

The duo spoke about the viral 2020 Verzuz matchup between himself and Jeezy, where Gucci dissed the Snowman’s dead associate, Henry “Pookie Loc” Lee Clark III.

The artist, legally known as Radric Delantic Davis, 42, shed light on his newfound perspective on his actions, declaring it was wrong.

“I didn’t know when I got on the stage that was gonna happen, [That] I was gonna say that. I ain’t go up there thinking, I’m bringing negative energy,” Gucci Mane confessed. “It just really came out. I say what I mean.”

So, my thing was, if I was bad enough to say it in the studio, I’m bad enough to say it in your face. That’s just how I felt personally.”

Davis continued sternly admitting he beat himself up about the diss but ultimately saw the moment as a chance to grow. As a result, the duo finished the battle with a joint performance of “So Icey.”

“When I left, I felt like, Damn. I wish I wouldn’t have said what I said. But at the same time,” the rapper, who previously dropped a song denouncing dissing the dead, expressed. “I was like, I’m glad that we [performed ‘So Icy’ at the end]. It shows I’m evolving. I’m growing up. I ain’t the same.”

The Gucci Mane x Young Jeezy Verzuz took place in Nov. 2020. As the battle progressed, viewers could feel the tense energy through their screens as Gucci continuously taunted Jeezy throughout the night.

Their storied beef was on full display that evening, with things coming to a head when Davis performed his Jeezy diss track, “The Truth.”

The 2012 diss track finds Gucci detailing killing Pookie Loc. Towards the end of the track, the Atlanta rapper continued his taunt onslaught sending additional shots at Loc.

“Put that ni**a ass in the dirt,” Gucci infamously expressed during the 2020 Verzuz. “Smoking on Pookie Loc tonight. Send some more. I’m a send ’em back the same way — in a box.”‘

In 2005, Gucci Mane shot and killed Pookie Loc during an attempted robbery that the Snowman allegedly initiated. He was arrested and charged with murder for the killing.

However, the charges were dropped due to inadequate proof, with Davis claiming self-defense.