Gunna Addresses Snitch Allegations In New Track Snippet

Gunna attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.

Gunna has seemingly addressed allegations that he snitched on Young Thug in a new track snippet.

On Tuesday (May 30), a viral video showed Gunna vibing to a new track in a room full of associates. Toward the end of the 45-second clip, the Georgia rapper references the plea deal he took to be released from jail early. “He forgave me for my sins now they mad I got out,” he raps on the brief snippet.

This isn’t the first time Gunna has responded to claims that he snitched on his YSL associates for his freedom. In a statement released to Pitchfork by Gunna’s lawyer Steve Sadow in December 2022, the musician asserted he didn’t cooperate with the authorities.

“While I have agreed to always be truthful,” the letter read. “I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case, and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way.”

Gunna in NEW snippet “He forgave me for my sins now they mad that I got out"



pic.twitter.com/JZUjC9x9WT — Episodes (@episodesent) May 30, 2023

“I have chosen to end my own RICO case with an Alford plea and end my personal ordeal by publicly acknowledging my association with YSL. An Alford plea, in my case is the entry of a guilty plea to the one charge against me, which is in my best interest, while at the same time maintaining my innocence toward the same charge.”

But regardless of his stance, the “Pushin’ P” entertainer has been accused of turning his back on his crew by many artists, including Lil Durk.

On Monday (May 22), the Durk didn’t hold back when talking to DJ Akademiks, labeling Gunna a “rat.”

“If you ever told, if you ever tell, I hate you,” the “All My Life” rapper said. “Like, with a passion. I don’t sit up here and play games, man. [Gunna] told, You should have went in there and kept your mouth closed.”

“I never unfollowed him [on IG],” he continued. “I don’t know why I didn’t. I just don’t take Instagram and all that type sh*t serious. But if you a rat, you a rat. If you rewind the clip a little bit, I looked into the camera, and I told you, if you a rat, I f**king hate you. Because I love Thug.”