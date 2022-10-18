Gunna Files Fourth Bond Motion To Be Released From Jail

Gunna’s legal team has filed a fourth motion in hopes of the artist being released from jail.

Rolling Stone reports Steve Sadow, the Atlanta rapper’s attorney, asserts that “the state has failed to show adequate proof” that his client, born Sergio Kitchens, would likely engage in witness intimidation if they approve his release.

“The defense produced real evidence that Kitchens is a good candidate for pretrial bond and has offered an abundance of conditions that will reasonably assure the court that Kitchens poses no significant risk or threat to any person,” the document reads. “Yet, for some unknown reason, the court has repeatedly ignored this evidence and the proposed conditions.”

According to Complex, Sadow continued, explaining that when Judge Ural Glanville denied the third motion, “all four bond factors” were cited as the primary reason, which Gunna’s team found “inexplicable.”

“We now know for certain that the state’s last-minute assertion at the third bond hearing on Oct. 13 that there was a text message,” Sadow expressed in his statement. “(Not disclosed to Kitchens in discovery as the court had expressly ordered) between two individuals (neither of whom was Kitchens), where one person ‘offered to murder’ another person on Kitchens’ behalf, was undeniably false.”

The team’s fourth motion notes “the state’s obvious willingness to say or do anything to deny Mr. Kitchens pretrial bail.” Gunna’s legal team claims the state “has failed to proffer a single violent act or a single threat to a witness by Kitchens or on Kitchens’ behalf.”

Lastly, Sadow criticized their “failure to correct any of its exaggerations and false proffers is a blight on the Fulton County District Attorney’s office.”

“Sergio Kitchens prays that the court set this fourth bond motion down for a hearing on the November 10 or 17 calendar and require the state to respond in writing to this motion at least seven days before the hearing.”

“The court deserves nothing less than to be told the truth by the prosecutors. Kitchens respectfully demands the truth to be told, for his continued pretrial detention based on lies and misrepresentations constitutes a miscarriage of justice,” Sadow concluded.

Most recently, Kitchens was denied bond for a third time on Thursday (Oct. 13) over the continued concerns of potential witness intimidation.

The “Drip Too Hard” rapper shared a letter on Instagram in June 2022, speaking on his imprisonment and maintained his innocence regarding his RICO charges.

“As a Black Man in America, it seems as though my art is only acceptable when I’m a source of entertainment for the masses. My art is not allowed to stand alone as entertainment, I’m not allowed that freedom as a Black Man in America. It is a sad reality that slavery is still alive in America today and still affecting my people.”