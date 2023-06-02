Gunna Disses Lil Durk, Lil Baby On New Track “Bread & Butter”

Gunna has officially returned to music with “Bread & Butter,” and he’s dissing Lil Durk and Lil Baby. The new track was released on Friday (June 2), along with an accompanying moody music video shot in black and white.

The Leff-directed video shows Gunna driving through the streets, fully masked, and stunting on his opposition. Wunna takes time to pledge his loyalty to Young Thug at the opening of his first verse, despite rumors he switched on the YSL leader with his plea deal.

“Never f**ked a ni**a, always stayed solid/ Kept it real with ni**as, never lied and always stay honest/ Love my bro so much, I never change on’ em/ Hunna Wunna goin’ do the work, bring you the damn profits,” he spits.

“Bread & Butter” begins to heat up as the Georgia native addresses his RICO case and the critics claiming he snitched, namely Durk and Baby.

“Peepin’ sh*t, I’m seein’ ni**as fall back/ You bi**h-a** ni**as got me as the topic of the chat,” he raps towards the beginning of the first verse. “You switched on me when you know you in business with a rat/ And the boy that’s like your brother, and nobody speak on that.”

The artist continues, doubling down on his claim that he didn’t snitch on Young Thug for his freedom:

“F**k I pay the lawyers all those mills for?/ Just so I won’t have to say a word to dodge a railroad/ Ni**as find it hard to understand, though/ Dog can’t put me down/ I been locked down, I don’t know which way to go/ Never gave no statement or agreed to take no stand on’ em/ On whatever you ni**as on, then trust me, I’m a stand on it/ Lawyers and the D.A. did some sneaky sh*t, I fell for it/ On my Ps and Qs because this time, I be prepared for it.”

The track arrives weeks after Durk called Gunna “a rat” for allegedly snitching on Thug. During a sit down with DJ Akademiks, Durkio offered his thoughts on snitches, with the rapper not biting his tongue.

“If you ever told, if you ever tell, I hate you,” the Chicago native said. “Like, with a passion. I don’t sit up here and play games, man. [Gunna] told. You should have went in there and kept your mouth closed.”

“I never unfollowed him [on IG],” the “All My Life” entertainer continued. “I don’t know why I didn’t. I just don’t take Instagram and all that type sh*t serious. But if you a rat, you a rat. If you rewind the clip a little bit, I looked into the camera, and I told you, if you a rat, I f**king hate you. Because I love Thug.”

