Gunna Announces Return To Music Following Prison Release

Gunna is gradually stepping back into the spotlight, as the rapper has seemingly announced his pending return to the music scene.

The 29-year-old shared his first Instagram post since his prison release, in which he’s captured sitting on a plush couch while positioned next to a recording setup that includes a microphone and speakers. In the caption, the Atlanta rep appeared to address the backlash swirling around the plea deal he struck with the prosecution, as many detractors have accused him of turning his back on Young Thug and YSL.

“Ni**as acting like they switching to a side But it’s only one side,” he wrote before declaring, “GUNNA BACC!!!!!” The hitmaker also included the hashtags “#YslTheLabel” and “#FreeThug&Yak” in the post as a sign that he hasn’t disassociated himself from his former CEO and his label despite the speculation regarding his cooperation.

Gunna, born Sergio Kitchens, was arrested in May and charged with conspiring to violate Georgia’s RICO Act as part of the state’s YSL RICO investigation. The rapper would spend several months in prison before taking an Alford plea, which allows a defendant to plead guilty to charges while maintaining their innocence. He was released from Fulton County Jail in mid-December 2022, with news of his freedom garnering a mixed reaction.

After footage from Gunna’s court hearing accepting his plea leaked, in which he identified YSL as a “gang” that “committed crimes in furtherance” of their criminal interests, a number of fans and artists lashed out at the rapper for what many deemed as “snitching.”

A few of his more vocal detractors include Boosie Badazz, 6ix9ine, and social media personality Charleston White, who went as far as producing “Gunna Snitch” shirts in an attempt to mock and discredit the rapper. “In court you said it was a gang here on IG u saying the label. Lol u can’t make this sh*t up,” 6ix9ine wrote in the comment section of Gunna’s IG post, a sentiment which thousands of people appeared to agree with.

However, his announced return was also received with excitement from his multitude of fans, who voiced their continued support and allegiance with remarks of their own. Prior to his arrest, Gunna was enjoying a wildly successful year. The rapper teamed up with Young Thug and Future for his smash single “Pushin P,” one of the biggest anthems of 2022, while his third solo studio album, DS4Ever, debuted atop the Billboard 200, his second effort to achieve that feat.