Gunna Labeled A “Rat” By Troll, Bodyguard Checks Him

Gunna was called a “rat” by a heckler in real life, but his bodyguard got the last laugh. On Tuesday (Aug. 1), DJ Akademiks reposted a video of a man waiting outside of a building for the Atlanta native with his phone ready to record himself taunting the artist.

As the unnamed man continued filming, Wunna’s bodyguard approached him, urging him to repeat what he said as the interaction intensified. Meanwhile, the “fukumean” entertainer could be seen looking at the troll before deciding to keep it moving.

“Look at Gunna the rat,” the heckler said.

“What’d you say?” the rapper’s bodyguard asked as he approached the man. “I said, ‘Look at Gunna,'” the man replied. The bodyguard then crept closer to the man, asking him to repeat his comments regarding Gunna being a snitch, but the man continued to deflect. “Whatever I wanted to say, bro.”

And the random man isn’t the only person calling the A Gift & A Curse artist a “rat.” Boosie and Lil Durk both previously called out Gunna for allegedly snitching on Young Thug to ensure his own freedom.

In May 2023, the Chicago native told Akademiks his thoughts on snitches, with the rapper not biting his tongue. “If you ever told, if you ever tell, I hate you,” Durk said. “Like, with a passion. I don’t sit up here and play games, man. [Gunna] told, you should have went in there and kept your mouth closed.”

“I never unfollowed him [on IG],” the “All My Life” entertainer continued. “I don’t know why I didn’t. I just don’t take Instagram and all that type sh*t serious. But if you a rat, you a rat. If you rewind the clip a little bit, I looked into the camera, and I told you, if you a rat, I f**king hate you. Because I love Thug.”

Rat ? ? ? ? THIS WOULD HAVE PUT TEARS N MY EYES ?MY BROTHER , MY ARTIST LIKE WTF IM FIGHTING FOR MY LIFE THAT IM NOT RUNNING A GANG/CRIMINALENTERPRIZE N YOU DO THIS TO BIGDOG‼️UKNOW ITS A GANG .. THE GUNS N DRUGS NOT YOURS.. WELL WHO ELSE WAS NTHE CAR THEY CAN BE FOR SMH pic.twitter.com/QxL2G7Kqbx — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) December 15, 2022

In December 2022, Boosie aired out his grievances with the 30-year-old, holding no remorse for his alleged actions

“Rat,” the Louisiana rapper began his tweet, followed by rodent emojis. “THIS WOULD HAVE PUT TEARS [IN] MY EYES MY BROTHER, MY ARTIST LIKE WTF IM FIGHTING FOR MY LIFE THAT IM NOT RUNNING A GANG/CRIMINAL ENTERPRISE N YOU DO THIS TO BIGDOG‼️ U KNOW IT’S A GANG .. THE GUNS N DRUGS NOT YOURS. WELL WHO ELSE WAS [IN] THE CAR THEY CAN BE FOR SMH.”