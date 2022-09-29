Gunna Files Third Bond Motion To Be Released From Jail

Gunna attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.

Gunna has been in jail since May 2022 after his YSL label was indicted on 56 different counts, including RICO charges.

The rapper, real name Sergio Kitchens, has filed two unsuccessful bond motions, and is now filing a third, as his lawyers believe that the prosecution has provided no evidence that justifies his continued holding.

“The State has presented no evidence to support its claims of dangerousness and has dismissed the only serious overt act (75) that was present when the first bond hearing was held,” the 29-year-old’s legal team said within court docs obtained by Complex.

In August, the initial YSL indictment was changed to indicate that there was no connection between the “Pushin P” rapper and any violence that took place.

Steven Sadow, the co-leading counsel for the Atlanta rapper, added, “Sergio Kitchens (Gunna) is very hopeful that the Court will now recognize that the discovery provided by the prosecution fails to show his pretrial release poses a significant risk of danger to any person or the community or poses a significant threat to witnesses, and accordingly grants a reasonable bond.”

The defense has also raised the issue of Gunna’s rap lyrics being used against him, stating that they “provide no basis for denying bond.”

The DS4EVER rapper, his mentor Young Thug, and many others have been proud supporters of the Protect Black Art Petition, as many other rappers have found themselves in similar predicaments without having any wrongdoing connected to their creative expression.

Gunna shared a letter on Instagram back in June where he spoke on the situation and maintained his innocence through the many accusations.

“As a Black Man in America, it seems as though my art is only acceptable when I’m a source of entertainment for the masses. My art is not allowed to stand alone as entertainment, I’m not allowed that freedom as a Black Man in America. It is a sad reality that slavery is still alive in America today and still affecting my people.”