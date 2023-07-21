Gunplay Apologizes For Threatening To Shoot Up Club After DJ Plays 50 Cent

Gunplay began trending after he was seen in a video threatening to shoot up a club after DJ Juice played 50 Cent during his birthday celebration. In the video, Gun could be heard shouting at the DJ in a fit of rage. “Why would you play that?!” Gunplay yelled while launching a trash can at Juice. “Don’t touch me before I shoot this sh*t up! Don’t you f**king touch me. I’ll kill everything in here!.. Do you know where you at?”

Following the public backlash to his actions, the Florida native hit Instagram to apologize. He detailed what influenced him to react aggressively and how the DJ allegedly antagonized him with two tracks from Fif’s catalog.

“My wife threw me a birthday party surprising me with my brother Rick Ross & MMG family, a custom red Ruby Rolex made by @frankydiamonds and a live performance by upcoming artist @zoeybrinxx,” he said. “After the birthday party we decided to celebrate by 44th at G5Miami. When we first arrived it was all love.”

“After the bottles girls brought out our bottles and ones, DJ Juice started to shout me out for my birthday and started to play ‘Many Men’ by 50 Cent,” he added. “At this point I just vibed out and let it play. DJ Juice decided to shout my name out once more and play ‘I Smell A P***y’ by 50 Cent. At this point I felt disrespected and tried. How I reacted is clear in the video,” he explained. “I never once intentionally pushed my wife or wanted to cause her harm. The clip that went viral was the end of the altercation. I didn’t know who was touching me and wanted them off.”

As he continued, the MMG rapper, né Richard Welton Morales Jr., explained that the DJ was actually fired for his actions. Morales concluded his statement, sending love to his family and fans.

“G5Miami owner Rick Tayler has not only extended an [apology], DJ Juice was fired and not paid for the set. I apologize to the innocent bystanders who were threatened in my moment of rage. I love by wife and my fans. Don Logan,” he concluded.

The issues between Gunplay and 50 Cent are ripple effects from the latter’s issues with Rick Ross over the years. Fif and Gun infamously got into a fistfight at the 2012 BET Awards, with Gunplay being jumped by 50’s associates.