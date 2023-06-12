Gunplay Denies Using Daughter’s GoFundMe To Buy Diamond Chain For Rick Ross

Miami rapper Gunplay recently found himself debunking speculations that he used part of his daughter’s GoFundMe to gift Rick Ross a chain. The rumors came after the rapper bought the MMG boss a diamond necklace amid receiving over $30,000 in donations for his daughter’s heart surgery.

While visiting the We In Miami podcast on Sunday (June 11) Gunplay called out folks who requested their money back after learning of the expensive gift for Ross. The 43-year-old and his partner, Vonshae, blasted donators that reneged on their contributions, and ultimately had to prove to GoFundMe where the donations went.

“Every single one of you pu**y-a** ho*s and f**k ni**as that went to the GoFundMe and donated and went and got a motherf**king refund, you never gave it with your heart,” he went off. “You a piece of sh*t. You’ll die that way.”

Gunplay then cited the crowd-funding service’s refund policy, saying you can request a refund within, “90 days.” GoFundMe’s website states that “In the rare case of misuse or abuse, the GoFundMe Giving Guarantee protects donors,” and determining factors will decide “if misuse or abuse has occurred.”

Vonshae also explained that she had to itemize transactions from the fund to show and prove that donations went towards their daughter’s surgery. She also mentioned that when DJ Envy of The Breakfast Club mentioned their financial need, trolls began to refund their contributions. Their GoFundMe last had over $30,960, but the couple claim that they only get half due to the platform’s fees.

Addressing the backlash about buying his label boss jewelry, Gunplay added, “People that see me give my brother a gift, they automatically want to say that I bought that with GoFundMe money. Ni**a had to pay that back. So now, if you really want to be for real, my ni**a, if a ni**a spent that on a chain, how the f**k they got it right back instantly with no pressure?”

See the gifting below:

Vonshae’s mentioning of DJ Envy stems from last month, when a feud boiled over between Gunplay and the radio personality. What began as jabs between Ross and Envy over their respective car shows, turned into a heated exchange between Gunplay and the DJ. Envy mentioned the Triple C’s group member during his exchange with Ross, and Gun wasn’t fond of his personal business being used as ammunition.

“We reported a story that [Gunplay] had to put a GoFundMe up because he was having some problems,” Envy mentioned during his jabs to Ross on live radio last month. “If that’s your brother, you take care of your brother.”

Gunplay and Vonshae Taylor-Morales immediately slammed Envy online once they heard what he’d said. The “Chevy Box” rapper then shared a recording of a conversation between him and Envy where he threatened to slap the Queens-native.

Although DJ Envy apologized in the phone conversation, he promised Gunplay and Vonshae that he would also apologize on the air. However, Vonshae felt that it took him longer than her liking to do so, and has since mentioned taking the legal route.

In a screenshot of a cease-and-desist letter posted to Instagram on June 2, Vonshae wrote, “You had an entire week to get your sh*t together. There is nothing in this world I hate more than someone who throws the rock and hide their hand.”

She went on, “Enjoy the cease and desist. You are now legally forced to STFU about my family… As for everything else…. See you in court [heart emoji.”