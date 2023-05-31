Gunplay’s Fiancée Addresses DJ Envy’s Legal Threat Over Recorded Phone Call

The fiancée of rapper Gunplay has clapped back at DJ Envy over claims that Gunplay’s recorded phone call of the two having a heated exchange broke Florida state law. Vonshae Taylor-Morales, who shares a daughter with Gunplay, addressed Envy, who said that Florida attorneys had contacted him regarding the phone call.

On Tuesday (May 30), Taylor-Morales commented on an Instagram post sharing Envy’s comments, which a number of listeners and social media users perceived as a potential legal threat against her future husband. According to Taylor-Morales, the couple was miles away from Florida at the time of the recording of the call, which was made on a business phone, thus making Envy’s comments null and void. “Seeing that we were in KENTUCKY visiting my family on a business phone at that,” she said, before pointing out that Kentucky allows phone calls to be recorded. “It’s [a] single party consenting, my love. Nice try,” she added along with a heart emoji.

Screenshot from Instagram

The now controversial phone call stemmed from a disagreement Gunplay had over comments made by Envy regarding a GoFundMe page that Taylor-Morales had set up. The page sought assistance to help pay for a heart procedure her child had to undergo earlier this year. The fiancée also addressed Envy’s remarks about Rick Ross’ lack of assistance and his decision to even include women and children in their ongoing war of words.

“My family, my daughter, and her GoFundMe had nothing to do with y’all little fake beef. You let these blogs run with a narrative that is completely false and led to so much bs,” she wrote. “Once [Rick Ross] found out what was going on, [he] immediately wired our DAUGHTER’S account a heavy lump. We were able to get her better insurance, get her equipment, pay off all her deductibles, [and] make sure she can see all these specialists. We’ve thanked him multiple times.”

The conversation between Gunplay and DJ Envy became tense, with the rapper repeatedly threatening to slap Envy for broadcasting his daughter and family’s personal business. Responding by saying that he would defend himself if assaulted, the radio host promised to apologize to Taylor-Morales on radio, which he did during Tuesday’s broadcast of The Breakfast Club.