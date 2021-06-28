H.E.R Performs ‘We Made It’ With Rockstar Flair During The 2021 BET Awards

H.E.R. brought all of her talents to the 2021 BET Awards stage. The R&B starlet performed her song “We Made It,” featured on her debut album Back Of My Mind. The artist not only delivered fresh vocals, but she also hopped on the drums and the guitar.

Her first time taking the BET Awards stage, the singer entered the stage from above, floating down to the audience, posed at a drumset. Once H.E.R. reached the stage, she began to play the drums and sing, behind a dark pair of her signature shades. As the song continued, she joined her dancers on the larger platform with spotlights centering the performance.

For H.E.R., it was a no-brainer that another instrument would be joining her on stage. The artist is rarely seen without a guitar during a performance. The R&B singer went complete rock-star mode and finished her set playing her guitar, lifting the instrument over her head as she finished.

The Oscar winner also celebrated her 24th birthday Sunday (June 27) as she took the stage. H.E.R. album Back Of my Mind, released June 18 features “We Made It” as the first track. With 21 songs total, the LP also hosts the talents of Bryson Tiller, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Baby, Cordae, Chris Brown, and more.

“CELEBRATING MY BIRTHDAY AT THE BET AWARDS!!!!!!!!!!!” she wrote on Instagram.

The singer also took home a trophy. Competing against Beyoncé, Jazmine Sullivan, Jhené Aiko, Summer Walker, and SZA for ‘Best R&B / Pop Artist,’ H.E.R came out on top.

“I’m so grateful,’ she said during her acceptance speech.

“I wasn’t expecting this I’m still on kind of still on a high from the performance. I sweated my edges out already. I’m so grateful for this award, I’m so thankful for this stage.”

Watch the performance below: