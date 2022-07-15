Skip to main content
Eminem’s Daughter Is Getting “Just A Little Shady” With New Podcast

The podcast has "been in the works for a while," says the social media influencer.

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Mathers Is Launching
Instagram/Hailie Jade

The cute little voice that we all remember saying, “I think my dad’s gone crazy” from Eminem’s fourth studio album, The Eminem Show, is all grown up and launching a podcast called Just A Little Shady—a play off her dad’s Slim Shady moniker.

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Scott, 26, made the announcement on Tuesday (July 12). “Just a little shady podcast is about to drop,” she teased in an Instagram post. “This project has been in the works for a while & i’m so excited for the first episode to be launching!!”

The social media influencer urged her 2.8 million followers to subscribe to the podcast’s YouTube channel to get “a sneak peek & hear what me & my cohost @britednie will be talking about ?”

The podcast’s Instagram promotes that she and her co-host will “get a little shady” while discussing their personal lives, careers, and pop culture. Last month, Page Six reported that Jade-Scott filed an application to trademark the name Just a Little Shady and to sell podcast merchandise that will include “hats, shirts and clothing jackets.” 

Back in February, Jade-Scott attended Super Bowl LVI to support her dad’s Pepsi Halftime Show performance. When Eminem hit the stage, she shared a video of herself rapping along to his 2002 Oscar and Grammy-winning tune, “Lose Yourself.”

