Halle Bailey Responds To “Concerns” About Her Relationship With DDG

Halle Bailey may be a movie star in the making, but she refuses to have her private life become public fodder. As Glamour‘s May global cover star, the 23-year-old opened up about why she chooses to be so private about her personal life.

“Mentally, sometimes it’s really difficult being in this industry,” she explained, “knowing that there are so many opinions [about] you and what you’re doing, or what you should be or what you could be doing better. People sometimes put you on this pedestal. They forget that you’re a real human being. They forget that you have feelings, that you cry.”

In terms of her “controversial” relationship with rapper DDG that’s prompted a slew of scrutiny from fans, Bailey added, “It’s really funny how people look at you [as] still being this young girl, still being this innocent, untouchable thing. I appreciate that as I venture into adulthood, I’m able to make my own decisions. For my peace and my sanity, I have to keep that private.”

She and DDG first sparked rumors of their romance in January 2022 before he confirmed their relationship on her birthday that March. In recent months, the couple have been engulfed in breakup speculations and alleged reports of infidelity.

This past February, the 25-year-old refuted such claims on Twitter, writing, “The internet is so gullible. nobody cheated on nobody btw.”

In the cover story, Bailey opens up about her initial fear behind auditioning for Ariel and how it feels to be part of two blockbuster films.

The Little Mermaid premieres on May 26 with The Color Purple to follow on Dec. 25.