Halle Bailey On ‘The Little Mermaid:’ “It’s All Going To Pay Off”

Halle Bailey was crowned a Disney princess in 2019 when she landed the role of Ariel in the upcoming live-action version of The Little Mermaid. As one of Variety‘s Young Hollywood Issue cover stars, the singer/actress shared what the film means to her personally.

“Her sense of longing, her searching for herself, was something that I could resonate with,” Bailey shared with the outlet. “She knew where she wanted to go, and she wasn’t going to let anybody stop her.”

She continued, “I want the little girl in me and the little girls just like me who are watching to know that they’re special and that they should be a princess in every single way.”

In addition to The Little Mermaid, the vocalist also signed on for a role in the forthcoming The Color Purple musical revival, where she will play Young Nettie. Both projects are now in post-production.

“My mindset is to work, work, work, so that I can see the payoff and move towards my goals. That’s what I’m used to,” Bailey says. “In the movie industry, I’m working 16 hours a day filming — I’ll be in the water busting my ass, crying, screaming, emotionally going to places I’ve never gone, and everybody there on set can congratulate you and say, ‘Yeah, you killed it today, kid,’ — but then you have all this time to wait.”

She also discussed her relationship with her sister, Chloë Bailey. “I was talking to my sister about it the other day, because I’m like, ‘I’ve been working so hard. I just want people to see it already, to see what I’ve been putting all my effort into,” adding, “It’s all going to pay off.”

Halle confirmed that despite their separate endeavors the duo are still Chloe x Halle and plan to continue recording music together.

“My sister is my backbone,” Halle shared. “She’s my best friend. She’s my everything. When I write with her, it’s different than when I’m just alone. When we sing together, I feel differently than when I’m just singing by myself.”

