Halle Berry Clarifies Calling Cardi B The “Queen Of Hip Hop,” Says There Can Be More Than One

During an event promoting her directorial debut, Bruised, Halle Berry named Cardi B—her collaborator on the film’s soundtrack—”The Queen of Hip Hop.” A Cardi B fan account on Twitter shared a clip of Berry’s comments explaining how she came to work with the “Bodak Yellow” rapper on the film’s soundtrack:

“I would like to say thank you today to Cardi B,” shared Berry. “She was my partner in crime. I reached out to her. Of course, she’s the queen of hip hop. I reached out to Cardi, and we paired and we created, I think a soundtrack and an album that is not only historic, but I think is a beautiful backdrop for this story.”

The clip made rounds across social media, rehashing the competitive tension between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, who has notably crowned herself the queen of rap. The “WAP” rapper responded to the trending topic from her own account, pushing the focus to Halle Berry’s feat in directing and starring in the upcoming Netflix film.

“I know how some of you girls like to tussle over this typa childish sh*t… but ntm on Halle Berry,” she declared. “Anyway her movie #BRUISED dropping THAT SHE DIRECTED HERSELF on Netflix on November 24th. The FIRST female rap movie soundtrack!! we produced together out this FRIDAY!”

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host asked the Academy award-winning actress about her Queen of Hip-Hop statement. She clarified her comments about Cardi B, adding there is always room to share the hypothetical Hip-Hop throne.

“You know, I do,” she shared when Kimmel asked if she stands by her words. “But here’s the thing, there’s room for more than one queen, people. Nicki is a queen in her own right. H.E.R. is a queen. All these ladies to me are queens. There can always be more than one.”

The 55-year-old star has already proved her desire to empower women musicians goes beyond celebrating them in interviews. For the Bruised soundtrack, she not only connected with Cardi B to executive produce the album, but also features an all-female lineup including H.E.R, City Girls, Saweetie, Latto, Erica Banks, Flo Milli, Baby Tate, Ambré, Young M.A., Rapsody, and Cardi herself.

“I have to tell you, one of the things I’m most excited about is the title song that H.E.R. sang… and she killed it. So I can’t wait to share with everyone and am super excited,” Berry revealed.

The Bruised soundtrack is due Friday (Nov. 19) while the film opens in select theaters Nov. 17 and premieres on Netflix on Nov. 24. Songs recorded by Baby Tate and City Girls have previously been released.

Watch Halle Berry’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! below.