Halle Berry Ordered To Pay Hefty Child Support As Divorce Is Finalized

Halle Berry has reportedly finalized her divorce from ex-husband Olivier Martinez following their nearly decade-long legal battle.

According to The Blast, the Oscar-winning actress has agreed to pay $8,000 to Martinez in monthly child support, as well as 4.3% of any income over $2 million in additional support.

The pair also settled on joint legal and physical custody of their nine-year-old son Maceo, per TMZ. The child will stay with Berry from Monday to Wednesday and Olivier from Wednesday to Friday, with alternate custody on the weekends. Custody is subject to variation pending school closures.

Actress Halle Berry (R) and actor Olivier Martinez arrive at the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Cloud Atlas” at the Chinese Theatre on October 24, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

According to court documents, Berry’s support payments to Martinez began on March 15, 2023. She is also responsible for any costs related to their son’s private school education. Maceo will also participate in individual and family counseling, the latter of which Berry and her daughter Nahla can attend. However, Berry’s current boyfriend, music artist Van Hunt, is prohibited from sitting in.

Berry and Martinez are also ordered to keep the other party informed of all matters regarding Maceo’s “health and/or illness, education, and general welfare.” In addition, both Berry and Martinez are barred from speaking in “a negative, disrespectful, disparaging, or derogatory manner to, or about the other in front of the child or to allow third parties to do the same.”

Berry and Martinez began dating in 2010 and confirmed their engagement in March 2012. The pair were wed in a ceremony in France in July 2013, months prior to the birth of their lone child together, Maceo, who was born in October of that year. In 2015, the couple announced that they were divorcing.