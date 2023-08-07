Halle Berry Says She’s Her “Best Self” At Age 56

Halle Berry is challenging stereotypes at the glorious age of 56 regarding womanhood and sexuality.

In a recent sit-down with Women’s Health, the Oscar-winning actress opened up about what it’s like owning her sexuality while navigating menopause.

“The most important thing about owning your sexuality as a woman is accepting the station you’re at — and embracing that. And I say that because I’m smack dab in the middle of menopause,” Berry expressed. “I am challenging everything I thought I knew about menopause. Things like: ‘Your life is over;’ ‘You are disposable;’ ‘Society no longer has a place for you;’ ‘You should retire;’ ‘You should pack it up.'”

She continued, “I’m challenging all those stereotypes about how you have to look a certain way or feel a certain way. I’m my best self now that I reached 56 years old. I have the most to offer. I have zero blanks to give anymore. I’m solidly in my womanhood. I finally realize what I have to say is valuable, even if no one else agrees.”

The mother of two also shared advice for women in their twenties and thirties about embracing their respective paths.

“If you’re in your twenties, own that. Own the era of exploration. Earn the era of real curiosity. Earn the era of trying to figure out who you are. Take your time and figure yourself out. You don’t have to be rushed, you don’t have to be forced. It’s not a race,” Berry added.

The Catwoman actress continued, “If you’re in your mid-thirties, don’t be bogged down by the idea that you have to have children by a certain age. You decide. And if you want to have children, you don’t have to be defined by those old ideologies that this is what women ‘have’ to do. Do it only if you want to, because you give up a lot of your personal life to growing those other lives. And maybe you’re not a woman who wants to do that. No harm, no foul, no judgment. Be clear about who you are and how you wanna live your life because it’s yours and yours alone to live.”

Berry’s discourse stemmed from the inspiration behind her wellness brand, re-spin. According to its website, she started the brand because of “my own health transformation and desire to connect with others through health, wellness, and spirituality.”

Watch her full chat with Women’s Health below.