H.E.R. To Star In Amazon Prime Day Special Performance

Amazon has announced a musical special featuring Kid Cudi, H.E.R., and Billie Eilish in celebration of its annual Prime Day event. The show, available to stream to all Amazon customers regardless of Prime account status on June 17, features shows from all three artists. Each aimed to create an immersive experience for fans through their performance.

“Working with Billie Eilish, H.E.R., and Kid Cudi to bring their music to life through these imaginative experiences has been incredible,” said Ryan Redington, VP of Music Industry at Amazon Music in a provided statement. “Watching these globally renowned artists create three shows from the depths of their imagination has been unlike anything we’ve ever done before. We’re thrilled to bring fans along with us to celebrate these three remarkable artists and Prime Day.”

Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios added “These iconic artists have not only broken new ground in music but are inspired storytellers, culture creators, and visionaries.”

H.E.R. takes her audience to Black Los Angeles through a modern-day musical tribute to the legendary Dunbar Hotel. Peaking in the 1930s and 1940s, the venue has hosted iconic names in Black and music history including Duke Ellington, Lena Horne, Billie Holiday, and many more. H.E.R. imagines the hotel in modern-day times and shares music from her upcoming debut album Back Of My Mind.

Kid Cudi stays true to his intergalactic persona and performs songs from Man on the Moon III, released December 2020. The Cleveland-bred rapper collaborates with the International Space Orchestra, the world’s first orchestra composed of space scientists from NASA Ames Research Center, the SETI Institute, and the International Space University for his futuristic show.

Popstar Billie Elish creates a Parisian neighborhood for a performance of songs from her upcoming album, Happier Than Ever. The 19-year-old artist has a line of merchandise to be released exclusively on Prime Day, including t-shirts, sweatshirts, posters, accessories.