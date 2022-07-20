H.E.R. Lands Role As Belle In ABC’s ‘Beauty And The Beast’ 30th Anniversary Special

Singer/songwriter H.E.R. performs at the Intersect music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on December 6, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

H.E.R. has received an Academy Award, BET Awards, and Grammy Awards, and now she has a new accomplishment that comes with a different kind of hardware. The acclaimed singer will rock a tiara as Belle in ABC’s Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.

According to a press release, she “will lead audiences through the world of Belle with never-before-seen musical performances celebrating and paying homage to the beloved tale.”

“I can’t believe I get to be a part of the ‘Beauty and the Beast’ legacy. The world will see a Black and Filipino Belle!” the “Hard Place” singer expressed. “I have always wanted to be a Disney princess, and I get to work with two wonderful directors Hamish Hamilton and my favorite, Jon M. Chu. It is very surreal and I couldn’t be more grateful.”

“With her obvious extraordinary talent and stage presence, H.E.R. is the perfect embodiment of our Belle and we are thrilled for audiences to see her in this celebration of creativity,” added executive producer Jon M. Chu. “We were both influenced as storytellers by the original animated movie, so it’s very exciting to collaborate together to honor the artistry of that timeless classic while also inspiring a whole new generation of creators.”

Three decades ago, Beauty and the Beast was the first animated film to be nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards before it ultimately lost to The Silence Of The Lamb. The film did, however, win the Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, while the theme song “Beauty and the Beast” won the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 1992.

The ABC special is set to be filmed in front of a live audience at Disney Studios and will air on December 15th. After it airs, it will be available to stream on Disney+ on the following day. Chu will executive produce the special with Hamish Hamilton set to direct.

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration is produced by Done+Dusted in association with Walt Disney Television Alternative and Electric Somewhere. H.E.R. also serves as a producer.