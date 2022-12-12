H.E.R Wants To Be Addressed By Her Government Name

H.E.R. is reclaiming her government name and wants the public to follow suit. During an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday (Dec. 7), H.E.R., née Gabriella Wilson, discussed her starring role as Belle in ABC’s Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration and how it inspired her to shed her musical alias.

“I’ve been re-finding my voice. Now I’m not wearing glasses. I can’t be acting and wearing glasses, so I think it’s time for people to really get to know the person behind H.E.R.,” the 25-year-old Grammy award winner detailed.

“H.E.R. is me, but at the same time, it’s a new chapter of my life, and I think I’m really finding that connection, and I’m allowing people to see under the layers a little bit.”

Later in the conversation, Wilson provided insight into her role as Belle and how she believed she couldn’t be a Disney princess due to never seeing one that “looks like her.”

“I never thought I could be a Disney princess,” she revealed, speaking of the collection of fictional royals found within the Disney cannon. “Of course, every little girl wants to be a Disney princess, but I’ve never seen one that looks like me — so I get to be that to little girls now.”

She continued, “That’s such a huge deal on top of being a producer on Beauty and the Beast, which is crazy. I got to do a lot of the new arrangements and work with Alan Menken, the original arranger, and producer. It’s been an amazing experience just learning so much about myself, and it’s been a lot of fun, honestly.”

Along with H.E.R., other stars in ABC’s special include Josh Groban as the Beast, Shania Twain as Mrs. Potts, Martin Short as Lumiere, Joshua Henry as Gaston, David Alan Grier as Cogsworth, and Rita Moreno handling narration.

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration will air on Thursday (Dec. 15) on ABC.