H.E.R. Gives Q-Tip His Flowers, Calls Him One Of Her “Favorite Rappers”

H.E.R. showed Q-Tip love for his dedication to music and called The Abstract one of her favorite emcees of all time. During a conversation with The Source, the songstress, née Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, spoke about why she loves A Tribe Called Quest’s leader so much.

“I don’t know who I relate to the most, but one of my favorite rappers of all time is Q-Tip,” she said. “I actually got to meet him one time, and he put me on to so much music. And I didn’t realize how much music he was inspired by outside of Hip Hop.

Wilson continued, giving Tip his flowers for his desire to bring out the “fun” in his compositions and crafting records that resonate.

“He to me just focuses on having fun with the music and making people feel something without kind of trying. Just kind of being him.”

And with her recent string of award wins, artists may speak about her in the same regard one day.

H.E.R. is one Tony Award away from becoming the youngest EGOT recipient in history after winning a Children’s & Family Emmy for Outstanding Short Form Program. The multi-instrumentalist snagged the award for Netflix’s We the People, serving on the project as a producer alongside Michelle and Barack Obama and Kenya Barris.

Furthermore, at only 25 years of age, Wilson is already a five-time GRAMMY winner. The singer took home her first wins from the Recording Academy in 2019 for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Album.

Gabriella then put the “O” in EGOT after winning an Oscar for Best Original Song in 2021.