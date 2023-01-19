HFPA President Is Reportedly ‘Upset’ With Jerrod Carmichael’s Golden Globes Monologue

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosted the 80th Golden Globes this year, and left a bad taste in many viewers’ mouths with his monologue. He included jokes about racism, the late-icon Whitney Houston and even the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Now the HFPA has reportedly spoken out about what they thought of the entire debacle.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, sources say that President of the HFPA, Helen Hoehne, was left “shocked and upset” by Carmichael’s live spill.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: 80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS — Pictured: President of the HFPA Helen Hoehne speaks onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. — (Photo by Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images)

While hosting the live show, Carmichael stated: “I am your host, Jerrod Carmichael, and I’ll tell you why I’m here…I’m here ‘cause I’m Black.” The 35-year-old’s comment stems from the HFPA getting slack for not having enough diverse representation.

“This show, the Golden Globe Awards, did not air last year because the Hollywood Foreign Press Association—which I won’t say they were a racist organization, but they didn’t have a single Black member until George Floyd died. So, do with that information what you will,” he added to his monologue.

He also shared with the world that he “was paid $500,000 to host” and also asked multiple times to meet with Hoehne, which he felt was “a trap.” Per outlet, Carmichael claimed that Hoehne only wanted a one-on-one to discuss diversity alterations made to the show.

Declining her offer, he shared with the crowd, “I took this job assuming they haven’t changed at all.”

Hoehne was reportedly seen emotional and being consoled by friends in the venue’s bar onsite following Carmichael’s monologue. Even Whitney Houston’s sister-in-law, Pat, spoke about how the comic’s tasteless joke made the Houston estate feel.

“The Whitney Houston Estate is disappointed in the joke, and felt it was in poor taste,” she expressed on behalf of the estate. Carmichael’s joke referenced Houston’s death, which took place in the same hotel where the Golden Globes took place.

Take a look at Jerrod Carmichael’s critical monologue above.