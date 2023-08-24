Kaliii, Big Boss Vette, And More To Be Featured On New ‘On The Edge’ Hip-Hop Game Show

Hip-Hop game shows are back, with the newest one, On The Edge: Music, Friends & Culture, coming very soon.

Set to premiere at the end of August, the series proclaims that it will “have you on the edge of your seat.” Created by celebrity publicist Derrian “Phreshy” Perry and Zeplyn Tillman, the innovative competition show will see rappers, influencers, and more answer questions and play games surrounding Black culture, friendship, music, and much more.

“My inspiration behind creating the show was to bring organic fun content back. The whole goal was to create an atmosphere that wasn’t so serious, but was still able to give artists a platform to shine and show off their personalities along with the craft,” stated the show’s co-creator Phreshy to VIBE.

Courtesy of ‘On The Edge’ Game Show

“It just began to feel like all of the content that was being produced was either heavy, full of drama, overly-exaggerated, and hyper produced,” he added. “I wanted the total opposite. Shout out to AMPD 365 and Sovereign Brands for believing in the vision, I’m excited to see how the public takes to the show.”

According to the show’s trailer, the first season kicks off with rappers: Kaliii, Big Boss Vette, Daysha Taylor of Taylor Girlz, Asianae, Kollision, and 3OH Black. Also joining this season are contestants Jerrika Karlae — who dated Young Thug — and singer Akeem Ali. Guest hosts who will be facilitating the sizzling segments are Rich Nanni, Mariah, Quik V, Jay, Ro, CUBE, Cloth, and Chelly the MC.

Courtesy of ‘On The Edge’ Game Show

On The Edge includes many of the viral game-show elements that fans have grown to love including guessing song lyrics, music trivia, choosing between options, and more.

Each episode will be divided into three rounds, with a fiery twist: “If a question is passed on, contestants will have to eat a chip paired with hand-selected hot sauces that increase in heat as the rounds intensify.”

Check out the trailer for On The Edge: Music, Friends & Culture below. The first episode premieres Aug. 31 on AMPD 365’s YouTube.