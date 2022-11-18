Hit-Boy Addresses 21 Savage’s Opinion About Nas’ Relevancy

Hit-Boy has addressed recent remarks made by 21 Savage, who argued that Nas isn’t “relevant” during a recent chat on social media.

The Grammy Award-winning producer appeared on Power 106 Los Angeles on Thursday (Nov. 18) and broke down the definition of King’s Disease and how it relates to the Atlanta rapper’s comments. “Even take like the 21 Savage thing,” the Cali native told the radio station’s Midday host Bryhana.

“I just feel like that’s a part of King’s Disease,” he said. “How do you look at a Black Hip-Hop artist, legendary guy, who just won his first Grammy a couple years ago, right…just put four critically-acclaimed albums.”

Hit-Boy also compared the sentiments younger artists have for veterans in Hip-Hop with the reverence shown to icons in other genres. “We have to see that with hip-hop, and that’s just wack, man…that’s what King’s Disease is,” the boardsman—who scored the entirety of Nas’ last four album releases, including his most recent effort King’s Disease III—concluded.

21 Savage has come under fire for his appraisal of Nas’ current stature in the game, claiming that although he’s still among the best at his craft, he’s not “relevant” in the same manner that stars like himself and Her Loss costar Drake are.

“What y’all saying relevant, though?” the “A Lot” rapper asked in a chat room on social media platform Clubhouse questioning whether Nas is the greatest rapper of all time. He continued, adding, “I don’t feel like he’s relevant. I just feel like he got fans. … He’s not relevant. He just has a loyal-ass fan base, and he still make good-a** music.”

21 Savage said Nas is irrelevant. It's funny because Nas at 49 years old just released 4 better quality albums than his whole discography.



But it's even funnier when 21 Savage is being relevant exclusively thanks to Drake in the last year ? pic.twitter.com/ffIdthZ2ti — Bitch Please (@HipHopEsp_) November 14, 2022

Many fans and peers of the 49-year-old rap legend took offense to 21’s comments, including Nas’ brother Jungle, who called 21 “trash,” and Kodak Black, who also lashed out at the Savage Mode rapper. The former Brit would later attempt to clarify the intent of his words, stating that his remarks were taken out of context.

“I would never disrespect Nas or any legend that paved the way for me,” he wrote in a tweet on his social media account later that same day.

I would never disrespect nas or any legend who paved the way for me y’all be tryna take stuff and run with it ??‍♂️ — Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) November 14, 2022

Nas’ King’s Disease III dropped last Friday (Nov. 11) and marks the 16th studio album of his career. The album is currently projected to sell 28,000 album-equivalent units in its first week of release. 21 Savage and Drake’s Her Loss album was released earlier this month and debuted atop the Billboard 200. Eight songs from the album reached the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100.

