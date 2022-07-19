Trina, Mike Jones, Bobby Valentino & More Listed For Hit Wonderland Festival

COLORS worldwide presents Hit Wonderland Festival that will take place Saturday, October 8th at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Dallas, Texas – geared to be a “celebration of hits.” The festival is set to have headliners Mike Jones and Trina along with 2000’s nostalgic performances by Ying Yang Twins, Slim Thug, Paul Wall, Bobby V, Young Dro, Baby Bash, Frankie J, NB Ridaz, Roscoe Dash, Tweet, Sunshine Anderson and MIMS.

Hit Wonderland Festival via Press Release

RIAA certified gold rapstress Trina recently appeared on an episode of Drink Champs’ in which the queen of Miami opened up about her longevity in the music industry, her brother-sister relationship with Trick Daddy, her love for Beyonce despite how anyone else feels and her support for rap pioneer Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. Speaking briefly on her long-term feud with rapper Khia, Trina mentioned the importance of camaraderie amongst fellow women who rap.

Co-headliner, Mike Jones, recently posted his 2005 debut album Who Is Mike Jones? on his Instagram speaking to its sentimental value. He captioned the post, “Everything I said in my songs back then are STILL relevant to the world to this day , & years to come!! Yea it’s songs like Still Tippin & Back then , & Flosssin ( But what about 5 years from now , Scandalous H*es , Grandma , songs that people still come up to me about to this day , cuz sooner or Later , they go Thru it and feel it and relate and when I see em they telling me the story!”

He added, “My point I’m saying is make music that’s gone have meaning , & make sense for those that’s coming years later , so when they pick up what u putting down , they see it’s love & respect all the way Round! I’m on the way back , y’all a see me in a Min!”

Fans can expect to revisit “the good old days when your dream car was a Cadillac Escalade, you had a sidekick on your hip, and reached for the aux cord as soon as you and your friends were headed somewhere,” according to a press release.

Pre-sale tickets will become available Friday (July 22) at 10 a.m. on HitWonderland.com.