Hollywood Unlocked Founder, Jason Lee, In Hot Water Over Royal Palace “Exclusive”

On Sunday (Feb. 20), it was reported by the Associated Press that Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19 and was exhibiting mild, cold-like symptoms. Her diagnosis prompted her team to cancel upcoming virtual engagements. However, gossip blog Hollywood Unlocked posted an “exclusive” with a headline that reads, “Queen Elizabeth Dead.” An accompanying Instagram post from the blog captioned the story, “Sources close to the Royal Palace notified us exclusively that #QueenElizabeth has passed away. She was scheduled to attend the wedding of British Vogue editor Edward Enninful, but was found dead. Story developing.”

For several reasons, many found this both deplorable and humorous. Jason Lee, the founder of the outlet, took to his respective social media accounts to explain his side of the story. “We don’t post lies and I always stand by my sources. Waiting for an official statement from the palace,” the 44-year-old wrote. Following the backlash, an unofficial Twitter account for Hollywood Unlocked posted an apology that has since been deleted.

We don’t post lies and I always stand by my sources. Waiting for an official statement from the palace. — Jason Lee (@theonlyjasonlee) February 22, 2022

The retraction read, “Our deepest apologies goes out to the #RoyalFamily and all involved in this embarrassing situation. It was an accident and we’re working hard to make sure this mistake never happens again. The intern journalist was misinformed and published the draft post by mistake. -HU.”

Yet, according to Lee, the actual mistake was the aforementioned retraction. On Wednesday (Feb. 23), he shared on Twitter, “Woke up to some fake account posting a retraction. We do not know that account and we have not retracted our story. There has yet to be an official statement from the Palace. Staying tuned.” He even told Variety to retract their story on this situation regarding the apology.

Life comes at you fast ? pic.twitter.com/DrTIZPsruy — Lex (@iamlexstylz) February 23, 2022

Woke up to some fake account posting a retraction. We do not know that account and we have not retracted our story. There has yet to be an official statement from the Palace. Staying tuned. — Jason Lee (@theonlyjasonlee) February 23, 2022

Though still getting slammed by several news outlets, Lee shared in an iOS press release posted to Instagram, “I’ve never lied. I’ve never been wrong. I trust my sources. I have yet to see an official statement from the palace saying otherwise. I’ll be at the Donda concert tonight with YE.”

To make matters worse, despite Lee labeling the account that posted the apology as fake, the account declared that it has been the official Hollywood Unlocked Twitter account since the original one was suspended.

What do you mean? This was always our page after the first one was suspended. — Hollywood Unlocked (@HollywoodUL) February 23, 2022

Buckingham Palace did share in a statement on Tuesday (Feb. 22) confirming Queen Elizabeth II is still battling COVID, but provided no further updates. Jason Lee, though, is standing by his statements.