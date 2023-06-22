Hollywood Unlocked To Honor Whoopi Goldberg And Babyface At 2023 Impact Awards 

Celebrity gossip blog Hollywood Unlocked returns next week with its 2023 Impact Awards. The show aims to honor figures for their contributions in the Black community across music, film, media, political, social, and creative industries.

Founded by CEO, culture critic, media personality, and TV star, Jason Lee, this year’s award show will recognize EGOT icon and TV personality Whoopi Goldberg, and Grammy winner Babyface. Goldberg is set to receive the Social Impact award, as the music impresario will accept the Icon Award.

In addition, vp creative at Broadcast Music, Inc. Catherine Brewton, will also be honored with the Community Award, Chlöe Bailey will receive the Fearlessness Award, and top fashion stylist Law Roach will take home the Innovator Award. The ceremony will also feature a special segment dedicated to the late Tupac in celebration of Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary.

(L-R) Catherine Brewton, Babyface, Whoopi Goldberg, Law Roach, Chlöe Bailey, Tupac Shakur. Recipients for 2023 Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards. Collage created by VIBE. Alberto E. Rodriguez; Dimitrios Kambouris; Monica Schipper; Michael Loccisano; Donato Sardella/Getty Images

This year’s presenters include award-winning singer Macy Gray, actor and R&B singer Coco Jones, and actor Sarunas Jackson. Attendees will also get a front-row seat to performances by Muni Long and Karen Clark Sheard, as Tiffany Haddish returns to host.

The 2023 Impact Awards will also mark the official launch of Lee’s nonprofit organization, Hollywood Cares Foundation, which is a non profit “dedicated to providing assistance and resources to communities in need, with a particular focus on youth services and resources.”

Speaking to last year’s event, Lee stated, “I am thrilled to be bringing an even bigger moment to celebrate the achievements of all the innovators that are shaping the culture across multiple industries. As the only Black-owned awards show, we deserve to give flowers to those among us who are doing extraordinary work to progress our communities forward.”

(L-R) Jenifer Lewis, Jason Lee and Lizzo pose backstage during the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022. Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

Recipients and honorees of last year’s award show included Lizzo, who received the Fearlessness Award, Karen Bass with the Community Award, N.O.R.E. for the Culture Award, and Jenifer Lewis took home the Perseverance Award. Floyd Mayweather also was honored with the Pioneer Award as Kelis scored the Innovation Award.

The 2023 Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards takes place on Tuesday (June 27) at 7 p.m. PT at the Beverly Hilton International Ballroom in Los Angeles. The event will not be televised.