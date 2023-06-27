Brandy, Angie Martinez, Chadwick Boseman, Sheryl Lee Ralph Among The Hollywood Walk Of Fame’s 2024 Class Of Inductees

The 2024 class of inductees to receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was announced on Monday (June 26). Chadwick Boseman, Angie Martinez, Brandy, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Kerry Washington, Toni Braxton, Dr. Dre, Otis Redding, and Darius Rucker were among the new group of talent across radio, entertainment, and music chosen from hundreds of nominations for the coveted honor.

“The Selection Committee, which is made up of fellow Walk of Famers, carefully handpicks a group of honorees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world,” said radio personality and fellow Walk of Famer Ellen K, during the announcement. “The Committee did an amazing job choosing these very talented people.”

“We can’t wait to see each honoree’s reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood’s history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous walkway,” she concluded.

Ralph, Emmy winner and current star of Abbott Elementary, took to Instagram to celebrate. “You’ve heard me say it before, so let me say it again… GOD MAKES NO MISTAKES. I always dreamt of seeing my name on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and now, here I am today at 30 years of age [wink emoji] I can live my dream with my name on that star,” she wrote. “To everyone who has supported me to get to this point, know that I LOVE YOU! @hwdwalkoffame, thank you. Thank you, thank you.”

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and its Walk of Fame Selection Panel have not scheduled dates for their respective ceremonies, but recipients have two years to schedule the event before they expire. Upcoming star ceremonies are typically announced at least 10 days prior.

Watch the full Walk of Fame Class of 2024 announcement above.