Hot Boys Rapper B.G. May Be Released From Prison Early

Former Hot Boys rapper B.G. may be released early from his 14-year prison sentence being served in a California penitentiary. According to reports, Birdman announced during an Instagram Live that his former Cash Money signee could be home in a “few” weeks” — way ahead of his projected release date of April 7, 2024.

Back in September, Birdman did share an update on his Instagram account regarding B.G.’s release status. He said, “Be home in a minute,” the Cash Money Records co-founder wrote as he tagged the 42-year-old’s IG.

B.G., born Christopher Noel Dorsey, is currently serving a 14-year sentence in federal prison after pleading guilty to gun possession and witness tampering in 2012. His sentence stemmed from a 2009 arrest in New Orleans when police discovered three firearms—two of which were stolen—in B.G.’s possession during a traffic stop.

Earlier this year, Birdman penned a letter to the “Bling Bling” rapper’s judge advocating for his release. At the time, Baby wrote: “He is not only a generational artist, but he’s got a platform and the chance to share his experience to better today’s young men who need to hear what he’s got to say. When he is released, I know he will give back and use what he’s gone through to help as many people as possible.”

In September, U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan rejected a motion submitted by another federal prisoner, urging to have the New Orleans rapper’s sentence shortened. The same judge also denied a June gesture asking for his release with supporting letters from Birdman, his brother Slim, Wendy Day, and more.

One of B.G.’s motions dating back to February outlined health issues that could easily make him susceptible to COVID-19. However, all of B.G.’s attempts for an early release have been denied.

Upon B.G.’s arrest in 2012, he issued a letter to all of his fans which can be read below.

To: “My Fans”

From: B. Gizzle

Greeting’s, Hot boys + Hot Girl’s, Soulja’s + Souljarette’s, Real ni**as + Real Bi**hes, Ladies + Gentlemen.

I want everyone to kno that I truly appreciate all the Love + Prayers I have received over the past 15 months.

I cant began to express how much I THANK Yall for the support you all have giving me through out this whole situation, Ive been going through. It’s finally over, I kno my fate, I know what’s in front of me, and Im ready to tackle it HEAD ON. It’s really a Small thing to a Giant. And like my Homie Scarface said, “D*M IT FEELS GOOD 2 BE A GANGSTA”. I kno alot of people wondering, why So much Time for gun’s? The answer is Naggas Like me “DON’T” and “WANT”, Co-operate under No Circumstances, so they push for the Harshest sentence possible. It’s cool though.

They can lock up My Body but they Cant lock up my Soul. I just been laying back writing handling this situation like a Real Ni**a should. Im staying Prayed up, Keeping my head up. I kno my fans been asking for some NEW SH*T, its coming Soon “PLEASE BELIEVE IT”. Just keep holding ya ni**a down, and praying for Ya Boy.

I want yall to kno I miss + Love yall just as Much as yall miss + Love me. I Love the way my Real Ni**as + Bad Bi**hes been holding me down and keeping it 100 that’s what’s up. KEEP IT 100 is not just a Song of mine it’s a Lifestyle. It’s how I get down all the way around the Board. If Im with you, Im with you 2 tha END. What’s Understood don’t need to be explain. Real recognize Real and I Respect all of my fan’s because without any of you I wouldn’t be who I am, “THA HEART OF THA STREET’Z”. I get some hot sh*t coming yall kno how I do. It’s definitly gonna be a page turner, if you kno me you kno I tell great stories so stay tuned for my 1st Book. One thing they Cant lock up is my mind that bi**h on Full Blast. Sh*t don’t stop I owe it to my Family and Fans to Keep going and I wont let yall down. I kno alot of my Fans been concerned and worried but Im GOOD. It is What it is. Don’t feel sorry for me I CAN HANDLE IT. Once again THANKS for all the Love + support yall just don’t Kno how that make a real Ni**a feel. I should have been wrote yall but I just been waiting until the process was Over.

Im gonna start keeping in touch alot more through FACEBOOK and Twitter so stay tuned and stay in Contact. Im Down but Im surely not Out. Im gonna leave it at that, Im bout to lay back in my Cell and do what I do. I salute all my BAD Bi**hes and Real ni**as. Always remember it’s DEATH BEFORE DISHONOR. Like I say DON’T RAT, DON’T SNITCH, DON’T BEND, DON’T FOLD. To my street ni**as if Nobody TALKS, Everybody WALKS. Remember that if you ever in a JAM. Im signing off for Now.

Original *Hot* “Boy”

B. Gizzle “Tha Heart of Tha Streetz” “Chopper City”

As of now, B.G.’s legal representation has neither confirmed nor denied rumors of his upcoming release from prison.

