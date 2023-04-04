Houston Barber Dressed As K-9 Officer Sneaks Into Megan Thee Stallion Performance

A man by the name of Trayvone Stevenson was arraigned Friday (March 31) after allegedly posing as a K-9 police officer and sneaking into the NCAA Final Four Fan Festival, where Megan Thee Stallion headlined. Other artists including Tim McGraw and Lil Nas X performed aside from the Traumazine rapstress.

Stevenson, 28, stood before a judge on Monday (April 3) where he was granted a $20,000 bond after being charged with impersonating a public servant. According to court documents via ABC13, the alleged poser has no background with law enforcement, as he is a men’s hair dresser.

Reportedly, the Houston barber wore a “Police K-9” vest and claimed to be on-duty as an officer during the concert held at Discovery Green. According to the news outlet, Stevenson did not have a dog with him.

“Megan Thee Stallion is a fantastic draw, big draw, especially here in Houston, but this is still a felony case. You cannot go and impersonate an officer to get into a concert venue,” prosecutor Mathew Jackson told the outlet at Monday’s hearing.

The H-town hottie has slowly been making appearances again at various events, since prevailing in her 2019 shooting case against singer-rapper Tory Lanez.

Recently, Meg threw the first pitch at Thursday’s Houston Astros baseball game against the Chicago White Sox ahead of returning to the stage. The 28-year old performed in her hometown during the 2023 NCAA March Madness Music Festival.

“There’s no place I’d rather be for my first performance of the year than my hometown of Houston,” she expressed in a statement ahead of her performance. “The AT&T Block Party Concert is gonna be such a vibe, and I can’t wait to get back on stage in the city where it all began. I’m looking forward to seeing my Hotties and putting on an unforgettable show for them.”

Meg also teased new music on the way during this year’s Vanity Fair‘s Oscars Party.

“Oh I am, new album. F**k yall ho*s bye,” she declared on the red carpet.

Megan Thee Stallion’s last LP Traumazine released in August 2022, peaking at No. 4 on Billboard‘s 200 chart. The project saw musical assistance from Rico Nasty, Latto, Lucky Daye, Future, and more.