Howard Stern Compares Kanye West to Hitler Over Anti-Semitic Remarks

Kanye West’s latest antics, specifically his anti-semitic commentary, have drawn the ire of many. Howard Stern held nothing back about the Grammy-winning rapper during his Wednesday (Oct. 19) broadcast of The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM.

“I almost don’t want to give any energy to this Kanye West character,” the 68-year-old said. “I don’t know much about Kanye West. I’m not big into the rap scene, but he is… I’m really tired of people excusing his behavior by saying, ‘Well, he’s just mentally ill,'” in reference to the Chicago producer’s defenders who cite his mental health issues stemming from the 2007 death of his mother, Donda West.

The popular radio host then dug into the Donda artist’s appearance on Chris Cuomo’s eponymous show and suggested he be appointed a conservator similar to pop star Britney Spears before playing a snippet of the Cuomo interview. Ye used the phrase “Jewish underground media mafia” and blamed them for why he doesn’t get referred to as a billionaire.

“Guess what, douchebag?” Stern replied. “When they write about me, they call me the shock jock. You don’t have control over… You are a rapper. That is what you are. That’s how you became famous. If a newspaper article doesn’t point out the fact that you’re some sort of designer or genius, maybe that’s not because he’s Jewish, but maybe because he just doesn’t put that much thought into who the f**k you are and what your business is.”

The Private Parts author then closed his rant with the most incendiary statement of his diatribe, saying “This is so depressing. I mean, Kanye used to be fun crazy. Now he’s like Hitler,” which is especially damning given the recent revelation that the fashion designer said he loved Hitler during his infamous TMZ visit in 2018.

Kanye West is currently restricted from using Instagram and Twitter due to his anti-semitic rants and has entered into an agreement to acquire Parler, a well-known conservative social media site, as a result. Parlement Technologies, Parler’s parent company, released a statement expressing their approval of the deal on Monday (Oct. 17). “The acquisition ensures Parler a future role in creating an uncancelable ecosystem where all voices are welcome,” Parlement said.

The Parler deal comes just a week after Lebron James’ The Shop withheld releasing their episode featuring the Yeezy founder due to his offensive comments. N.O.R.E, the host of Revolt TV’s Drink Champs, then jumped on the opportunity to have West on his show for the second time in a year, only for the “Off The Grid” rapper to spew more anti-semitic remarks and force Revolt to take the episode down.

N.O.R.E appeared on Hot 97’s Monday morning radio broadcast to apologize and express his regret for giving Ye that platform.