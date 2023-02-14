Hurricane Chris Gets New Trial Date On Second-Degree Murder Charge

Rapper Hurricane Chris poses backstage during MTV's Total Request Live at the MTV Times Square Studios October 23, 2007 in New York City.

Hurricane Chris has been granted a new date in his second-degree murder trial.

Legal name Christopher Dooley, the Louisiana rapper is set for court on March 6, pushed back from his original Feb. 13th date, according to Fox 8.

The “Playas Rock” rapper was initially indicted in June 2020 in connection to the death of Danzeria O. Ferris Jr. after a gas station shooting. Dooley claims to have been acting in self-defense. Law enforcement alleges the video surveillance footage tells a different story.

According to the report, prosecutors pushed for the trial date to be continued over the objection of Dooley’s attorney, Alex Washington. The state agreed to submit all evidence supporting Dooley’s story to his lawyer.

Rapper Hurricane Chris performs onstage during MTV’s Total Request Live at the MTV Times Square Studios on July 30, 2007 in New York City. Scott Gries/Getty Images

“Recently in court the State turned over a new statement from a witness who saw the decedent approach the vehicle and enter. The witness then heard Chris begging him to get away from the car, followed by Chris screaming not to reach from his pocket. Chris is praying for a re-evaluation of the charge and that the case be dismissed by the Caddo District Attorney’s office,” explained Washington.

Ferris Jr. was allegedly attempting to steal Dooley’s vehicle when the shooting occurred. Officers reported he died of gunshot wounds in his chest, hip, and stomach. Law enforcement also reported the vehicle in question was stolen by the “Aye Bay Bay” rapper himself.

The Baton Rouge, La. native discussed his experience with DJ Vlad in October 2021, ahead of legal proceedings. Watch the clip below.