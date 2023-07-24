Ice Cube Says “No Vaseline” Is Better Than 2Pac’s “Hit Em Up” And Nas’ “Ether”

Ice Cube has taken issue with 2Pac’s scathing single “Hit Em Up” being ranked as the greatest diss track of all-time over his classic N.W.A. diss, “No Vaseline.”

During a recent appearance on DJ Whoo Kid’s Whoo’s House podcast, the West Coast icon discussed a recent ranking by The Root of the “Most Unforgettable Diss Tracks in Hip-Hop History.” “No Vaseline” was listed at third behind Nas’ “Ether,” which was placed at No. 2.

According to Cube, “Hit Em Up” being ranked No. 1 over “No Vaseline” is questionable, as 2Pac’s record featured additional guest verses from his group Outlawz, while “No Vaseline” was a solo performance. “How’s 2Pac number one when he needed help on that record?” he asked. “Me, ‘No Vaseline,’ one MC.”

BIG3 co-founder Ice Cube poses ahead of the BIG3 Draft at the Luxor Hotel & Casino on May 01, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. David Becker/Getty Images

When Whoo Kid mentions that Nas’ “Ether” was also ranked ahead of “No Vaseline,” Cube disagreed with its placement. “I love Nas, but it’s not,” he told the DJ. Seemingly miffed by his position on the list, the 54-year-old continued to state his case, arguing that he dismantled an entire group by himself while lamenting the lack of credit he’s received for that feat in comparison to his peers.

“[I] took out four ni**as and the manager,” he said, referencing his former N.W.A. groupmates Eazy-E, Dr. Dre, MC Ren, DJ Yella, and Ruthless cofounder Jerry Heller. “I mean, damn! Got to give me credit for that,” he added. “[The] group was over. I don’t know if they made another record after that. So, nah man. Sorry!”

Ice Cube poses for a photo during the game between the Tri-State and the Killer 3’s in BIG3 Week Three at Comerica Center on July 02, 2022 in Frisco, Texas. Tim Heitman/Getty Images for BIG3

Ice Cube has recently been vocal about the perceived lack of appreciation for his resume as a rap artist, as he also reacted to comments made by Tony Yayo comparing his skills as a storyteller to The Notorious B.I.G. “It’s subjective,” the Death Certificate rapper said elsewhere during his Whoo’s House interview. “Everybody got their favorites. I put my stories up against anybody. And I have a bigger sample size. But at the end of the day, everybody’s gonna have their different opinion.”

Watch Ice Cube’s Whoo’s House interview below.