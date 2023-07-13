Ice Cube Claims American Record Labels Encourage Criminal Activity

Ice Cube accused American record labels of encouraging criminal activity. During a discussion with Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast, the West Coast icon spoke about the dangerous “social engineering” that record labels conduct. He told the pundit that the proof can be found when you “follow the money.” Cube then elaborated on his ominous claim, saying that following the money will show that some owners of record labels also own prisons.

“Who benefits and profits off our bickering and division?” the outspoken figure questioned. “I don’t know their names, but if you follow the money, you go high enough, you start to see… literally the same people who own the record labels own the prisons.”

As the BIG3 founder continued, he began to speak to the supposed dubious connection between record labels and prisons. He then noted that “it seems really kind of suspicious, if you want to say that word, that the records that come out are really geared to push people towards that prison industry.”

Ice Cube backstage during KENZO x H&M Launch Event Directed By Jean-Paul Goude’ at Pier 36 on October 19, 2016 in New York City. Hunt/Getty Images for H&M

“It’s not about making someone write the lyrics; it’s about being there as guardrails to make sure certain songs make it through, certain songs don’t, and certain flavors are exposed on the record. Some records are made by committee, meaning record label guys sit around, and they say, ‘This is hot, say that.’ So, you have the record label pushing these [criminal] narratives.”

Recently, Cube also spoke out against the use of A.I in the music industry. During an interview with the Full Send podcast in May 2023, the hosts asked Cube about the use of artificial intelligence and a track mimicking Drake and The Weeknd.

The LA native voiced his disapproval of the “demonic” practice. “I don’t wanna hear an A.I. Drake song,” the veteran said. “Yeah, I don’t wanna hear that bullsh*t. He should sue whoever made it.” He then declared that he would sue if a fan were to make an A.I. track using his likeness.

“Yeah, and I’ma sue the muthaf**ka who made it and the people and the platform who play it. It’s like a sample. Somebody can’t take your original voice and manipulate it without having to pay… I think A.I. is demonic [and] I think A.I. is going to get a backlash from organic people.”