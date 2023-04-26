Ice Cube Teaming With Jesse Collins Entertainment For Big3 Docuseries

Ice Cube poses on the red carpet prior to the BIG3 Championship at State Farm Arena on August 21, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ice Cube is bringing the story of Big3 to the silver screens. The 53-year-old actor and filmaker has teamed up with Jesse Collins Entertainment for a docuseries about his league. Exclusively reported by Deadline, the unnamed series is set to take an unprecedented look at the making of one of the fastest-growing new leagues in the United States.

According to the report, the project is described as Welcome to Wrexham and Cheer meets basketball. The docuseries will be dual-narrative following Cube and the challenges of building a new basketball league, including the widely covered $1.2 billion lawsuit against Qatari investors.

Rapper Ice Cube attends the Monster Energy BIG3 Celebrity Basketball Game at State Farm Arena on August 21, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Idol Roc

Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz created the Big3 League in 2017 and became the first professional sports league certified by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce as a Black-owned and operated business as well as the first league to have female coaches within a male sport, according to the outlet.

Through the years Big3 has faced various highs and lows. The league has different rules than the NBA, scoring capabilities, and has positioned itself as innovative in the industry. Still, lawsuits have kept Big3 in the courts as much as on it. In 2022, Nick Young accused Big3 of failing to keep up with its payment schedule for players. Ice Cube has also called out the lack of support from entities such as ESPN and the NBA and accused both of attempting to “destroy” Big3.

The Big3 docuseries is executive produced by the Lethal Injection rapper and Kwatinetz through his company Cube Vision with Jesse Collins Entertainment. Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Madison Merritt will executive produce the docuseries for Jesse Collins Entertainment.