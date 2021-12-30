Ice Cube Clears The Air Regarding ‘Friday’ Actors Being Underpaid

Though the 1995 film, Friday, is now a cult classic, it wasn’t always viewed this way. The film cost $2 million to make and several of its leads have spoken about how little they were paid for the film including the late John Witherspoon and Faizon Love.

Witherspoon shared on Netflix’s Strong Black Legends podcast that he was paid $5,000 for his role as Mr. Jones. It seemed no one anticipated the film would ultimately gross more than $300 million. Love, who portrayed Big Worm, revealed in a recent interview that he was only paid $2,500.

“See, it wasn’t really about the money then,” Love told Comedy Hype. “I got to say I’m working, pay my rent, I ain’t out in the street doing no bulls**t. It wasn’t iconic when we did it.”

One fan took to Twitter accusing Ice Cube of “robbing his own people.” Swiftly refuting the allegations, the Compton rapper replied, “I didn’t rob no f**kin body. The 1995 Friday movie cost $2.3m to make. Shot it in 20 days. Fazion worked 1 day, maybe 2. All the actors got paid scale to do the movie. They could’ve simple said ‘No’ but they didn’t. So miss me with that s**t…”

I didn’t rob no fuckin body. The 1995 Friday movie cost $2.3m to make. Shot it in 20 days. Fazion worked 1 day, maybe 2. All the actors got paid scale to do the movie. They could’ve simple said “No” but they didn’t. So miss me with that shit… https://t.co/2K1dUFZ489 — Ice Cube (@icecube) December 29, 2021

Love—also known for his roles in The New Edition Story and The Parent ‘Hood—took to Instagram in Cube’s defense. “First of all I not only consider Ice Cube a comrade but my brother and I’m still a fan I think he’s One of the dopest n****s to ever touch a mic. I guess it’s a slow news week so let me say what I got paid is a moot point, it was the price of admission to a game,” he explained.

“I have zero regrets. Actually , I want to take this time to thank Cube Dj Pooh and Felix Gary Grey for letting me be apart of such an iconic picture. I truly have nothing but love For these brothers. WestSide N****s!!!!!!!!”

Schooling the class and also backing up Cube was Next Friday actor and comedian, Michael Blackson. He revealed that thanks to his appearance in the Friday sequel, he became Africa’s biggest comic, despite only being paid $1,200 for one day’s work.

@icecube is not to blamed for us getting paid so little it’s the film industry’s pay scale. I got paid $800 a day when I did Next Friday plus overtime I made $1200 for my one day’s work of “I can’t get giggy with this shit”Thanks to next Friday I became the biggest African comic — Michael Blackson (@MichaelBlackson) December 29, 2021

Later, when it was insinuated that Chris Tucker also turned down his role in Next Friday because of money, the Ride Along star clarified that he declined the role because of religious reasons. Shadily, one fan mentioned that Tucker tackled a very prominent cussing role in Rush Hour 2 for a rumored $20 million, and while that has not been confirmed or denied, the comedian did mention that he never saw himself reprising his role as Smokey. However, he would at least consider it.

We were ready to pay Chris Tucker $10-12m to do Next Friday but he turned us down for religious reasons. He didn’t want to cuss or smoke weed on camera anymore. https://t.co/1pfo1FHWzp — Ice Cube (@icecube) December 29, 2021

There’s currently no definitive update on the rumored fourth and final film of the franchise, Last Friday. For now, enjoy the entire Friday franchise now streaming on Peacock.