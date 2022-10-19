Ice Cube Rejects Credit For Kanye West’s Anti-Semitism

Ice Cube attends a special screening of Straight Outta Compton on August 20, 2015 at the Picturehouse Central in London, England.

Ice Cube doesn’t want anything to do with Kanye’s antisemitic language.

Cube logged into Twitter on Tuesday (Oct. 18) to express his feelings about being included in Ye’s Drink Champ’s rant about Jewish people.

During the interview, Kanye claimed the former-NWA member inspired him to “get on this antisemite vibe.”

“Cube really set me up for this,” ‘Ye said. “You really influenced me to get on this antisemite vibe. And I’m here to finish the job. I’m here to not back down.”

Rapper Ice Cube attends the Monster Energy BIG3 Celebrity Basketball Game at State Farm Arena on August 21, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Idol Roc

The 53 year-old-businessman insisted he had no clue what West was talking about during his rant, confused by the whole ordeal.

“I hate that my name was dragged into this Drink Champs bullsh*t,” the multi-hyphenate, also known as O’Shea Jackson, Sr., typed. “I don’t know what Ye meant by his statements, you’re gonna have to ask him.”

“I didn’t put the batteries in his back. Please leave my name out of all the antisemitic talk. I’m not antisemitic and never have been.”

The BIG 3 co-founder had his fair share of antisemite accusations in the past. Famously, Cube’s “No Vaseline” diss record sparked rage from the Jewish human rights organization upon release.

Kanye West , Kid Rock, and Ray J attend the “The Greatest Lie Ever Sold” Premiere Screening on October 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Jason Davis/Getty Images for DailyWire+

In 2020, the emcee spawned more criticisms after sharing hurtful anti-Jewish images on Twitter.

Ye’s Drink Champs interview has since been deleted from Revolt and YouTube due to its controversial and hateful content.

The controversial discussion saw West repeating past talking points concerning Jewish people and George Floyd. Ye, 45, alleged that Jews own the Black voice through “being signed to a record label, having a Jewish manager, or being signed to a Jewish basketball team.”

He also spread falsehoods surrounding Floyd’s murder, which led to Floyd’s family suing the entertainer for “infliction of emotional distress.”