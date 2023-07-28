Ice Cube Says Mack 10 Beef Is Over “A Violation That Can’t Be Overlooked”

Ice Cube is opening up about his issues with former Westside Connection groupmate Mack 10, stating that the rapper did something that can’t be “overlooked.”

During an interview with It Is What It Is, Cam’ron asked the businessman about issues with his former bandmate, noticing that he only sees him out with WC, but not Mack.

“Nah, we don’t get down like that,” the BIG3 founder replied. “It’s just me and Dub. Me and Dub, we from the same neighborhood, we grew up right around the corner from each other, so we always been down since day one… I’m just happy he’s still hanging out and go out — he’s his own artist, but he still goes out with me [on stage]. We’ve been all over the world together, so it’s a great thing.”

The Death Certificate emcee expressed that he and WC “don’t get down like that” and would never cross the lines that Mack 10 did. “Yeah, it’s a problem. It’s a thing where… it’s just a violation that can’t be overlooked.”

Cube’s admission arrives a month after Mack 10 discussed their falling out with bootleg Kev. The rapper, né Dedrick D’Mon Rolison, claimed he doesn’t hold any grudges against his former collaborator, but he isn’t going out of his way to mend issues with him.

“I f**k with who f**k with me, you dig? That’s where I’m at with it. If you f**k with me, I f**k with you. But if it’s f**k me, it’s f**k you,” Rolison said. “I ain’t seen him or talked to him in damn near 20 years, so there it is.”

Mack 10 previously opened up about their relationship, claiming that the issues stemmed from a physical altercation between himself and Cube’s brother-in-law over money.

“It was just an unfortunate situation, as far as what came out of all that,” 10 told DJ Vlad in 2020. “It ain’t like that just happened … I went to Cube about four or five times before the conflict jumped off and told him to correct the situation. That’s the part that everybody leaves out.”

“If it was my wife’s brother, I would’ve told him he can’t f**k my money up and he can’t be out of line with nobody I’m getting down with. And if you got that big of a problem with him, stay at home. My wife’s brother wouldn’t have stopped sh*t for me, with him.”