Ice Cube Declares “No Vaseline” As “Best Diss Ever”

Ice Cube performs during the BIG3 Championship at the Barclays Center on August 24, 2018 in Brooklyn, New York.

Ice Cube has declared that he has the best diss track of all time.

During an interview with Earn Your Leisure podcast, the West Coast emcee was asked to list the top five best diss tracks of all time.

Cube immediately went to his discography and selected “No Vaseline” as the reigning champion, stating, “it’s not even close.” Along with his battle song, the rap icon listed off cuts by Nas, Pac, Kool Moe Dee, and Boogie Down Productions.

“I mean, I would go with, you know, ‘Hit ‘Em Up’ is a good one,” he said. “‘Ether’ is dope. I would go with ‘The Bridge Is Over,’ and I don’t know, I think I gotta go with ‘Let’s Go.'”

“No Vaseline” was Cube’s visceral takedown of N.W.A and Jerry Heller, their longtime manager. Listed as Track 20 on 1991’s Death Certificate, Ice’s diss was inspired by the rapper leaving the Compton group in 1989 over financial turmoil.

The remaining group members sent shots at Cube on “Real Ni**az” and “Message to B.A..” His eventual response would be “No Vaseline,” with the rapper specifically shooting at Eazy-E and Heller, with the emcee imploring N.W.A to murder the latter. His lyrics were widely viewed as anti-semitic and were condemned by the Jewish Rights Organization, resulting in a boycott of the entertainer’s music.

However, it was the rapper’s harsh sentiments and aggressive nature on the track that made “No Vaseline” one of the most beloved diss tracks in Hip-Hop history.

Elsewhere, Cube recently took a stance against artificial intelligence, saying he’s willing to sue over his likeness. During an interview with the Full Send podcast on Friday (May 19), the actor, O’Shea Jackson Sr, voiced his disapproval of the “demonic” practice.

The hosts asked him what he would do if A.I. used his voice to create a fake song like Drake and The Weeknd. “I don’t wanna hear an A.I. Drake song,” he responded. “Yeah, I don’t wanna hear that bullsh*t. He should sue whoever made it…Yeah, and I’m a sue the muthaf**ka who made it and the people and the platform who play it. It’s like a sample. Somebody can’t take your original voice and manipulate it without having to pay…I think A.I. is demonic [and] I think A.I. is going to get a backlash from organic people.”