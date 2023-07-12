Ice Cube Responds To Tony Yayo Claiming Biggie Is The Superior Storyteller

Tony Yayo recently appeared on Drink Champs and claimed that The Notorious B.I.G is superior to Ice Cube when it comes to storytelling. The Los Angeles rapper countered the claim in a follow-up interview with DJ Whoo Kid, and made a pretty good argument.

“It’s subjective,” the AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted artist said during the Tuesday (July 11) episode of Whoo’s House Podcast. “Everybody got their favorites. I put my stories up against anybody. And I have a bigger sample size. But at the end of the day, everybody’s gonna have their different opinion.”

The Friday actor made sure to clarify that there is no ill will toward the late Brooklyn rapper while comparing himself, stating “I love Biggie. I’m a fan of Biggie.” He went on to list off people who he had done songwriting for, namely Eazy-E and N.W.A, before taking the conversation outside of the confines of music.

“If we talking about storytelling, we just talking about rhyming?” Ice Cube asked. “‘Cause I write movies, too. So, I’m a hell of a storyteller! I could tell a damn story. Are we just talking about rap? Because that’s only a portion of what I do.”

Given there was no conclusive way to decide who was truly better, the 54-year-old multi-hyphenate reveled in the fact that he was even in the conversation, likening it to the incessant debates about who is the greatest basketball player of all time. Check out the full discussion above.

Tony Yayo joined Drink Champs for a five-hour interview released on Saturday (July 8), where he discussed G-Unit, Jay-Z, Eminem, and much more with hosts N.O.R.E and DJ EFN. The “So Seductive” rapper’s claim about Biggie being better than Cube led to a heated debate between himself and EFN, as the latter took the “No Vaseline” rapper’s side.

Check out the argument and Yayo’s full Drink Champs episode here.