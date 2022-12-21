O’Shea Jackson Jr. Addresses Nepotism In Hollywood Debate

O'Shea Jackson Jr. visit’s 'The IMDb Show' on January 6, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. This episode of 'The IMDb Show' airs on January 16, 2020.

O’Shea Jackson Jr., son and namesake of rapper Ice Cube, has offered his perspective on the nepotism in Hollywood conversation sparked by New York Mag‘s feature highlighting Jackson Jr. and others in An All But Definitive Guide to the Hollywood Nepo-Verse. With written and visual components, the editorial highlights current and rising talent who have familial connections in the industry that may have boosted their chances of success.

As discourse sparked on social media about people being born into wealth and success, the 31-year-old actor took to Twitter to share his opinion on the matter.

“My dad told me in a perfect world, I would play him in [Straight Outta Compton],” wrote Jackson Jr. “I was already in college for screenwriting at USC. I accepted the challenge. And auditioned for two years before getting the role. After that it was up to me, he couldn’t hold my hand through my career. I had to get my a** up and make it work. … Once the door was opened it was up to me to walk through it and thrive.”

Ice Cube and actor O’Shea Jackson Jr. attend the 2016 ABFF Awards: A Celebration Of Hollywood at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 21, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. Jason Kempin/Getty Images for BET

He continued the lengthy thread by explaining how his upbringing was a key factor in his on-screen success and how he’s not depending solely on his father’s name.

“NONE. OF. THAT. Happens that way without the love of my father,” Jackson Jr. wrote. “The work he put in to get us to a place of opportunity. And for me to ignore that or not accept and use as a guide would be foolish and disrespectful. I am grateful and I use his teachings daily.”

The Den Of Thieves actor then offered other so-called nepotism babies to be proud of their Hollywood legacies.

“To the people who are 2nd, 3rd or any number of generational talent/wealth. Embrace that sh*t. Because it’s something that’s been happening for centuries. Do not let anyone get it in your head that you should feel bad or your accomplishments are less than…what they are.”

Read his full thread in the screenshots below.