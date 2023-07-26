Ice Cube’s Tucker Carlson Interview Leaves Many Fans Disappointed

Ice Cube performs onstage during day 2 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on July 01, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Ice Cube has been the subject of vitriol this month after meeting with conservative politician Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The critiques thrown at the 54-year-old rapper were amplified when an interview with Tucker Carlson was published and featured him speaking negatively about the COVID-19 vaccine and Barack Obama.

The Los Angeles rapper appeared on Tucker On Twitter on Tuesday (July 25) and did not withhold any of his polarizing thoughts. While driving around South Central LA with Carlson, Cube stated that he felt the COVID-19 vaccine “wasn’t ready” when it first became available.

“It was six months, kind of a rush job. And I didn’t feel safe,” the Friday actor said. He also clarified that he never publicly told people to not get vaccinated and was bothered by a report that he turned down a movie role due to refusing to get vaccinated.

The Mount Westmore member also revealed that he doesn’t “believe in politicians” and cited their “hidden agendas.” When it came to the former President of The United States, Cube admitted that he was optimistic when the Harvard Law graduate took office.

“For the first time, I felt proud that America took that step,” the “No Vaseline” rapper stated. “So that was a moment in time. But then you look around, years go by, and not much changed for people I know, people I care about.”

He also added that things didn’t change with the presidents before Obama, namely George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George Bush, Ronald Reagan, and Jimmy Carter. Obama’s election, to him, was merely symbolism. Check out the interview above.

Fans were not pleased with these statements. One user wrote, “I told you Ice Cube is a right winger. He had a conversation with the baddy bad people, cuz he’s not good like us… He can’t sit at our lunch table until he obeys teacher and do what he’s told, cuz we change the world by only talking to each other about being morally superior.”

Another user humorously wrote, “From Amerikkka’s Most Wanted to Amerikka’s Own,” in reference to Ice Cube’s 1990 debut album AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted, where he advocates for Black nationalism and the uplifting of the diaspora.

Another user broadened the conversation to the lack of access that Black men receive, writing, “White men having a conversation with Black men is not socially progressive. What would be socially progressive is if Black men could be mediocre and get the same opportunities as white men. Thus, Tucker Carlson riding around the hood with Ice Cube is no breakthrough.”

This follows Ice Cube being called a sellout earlier this month after meeting with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the former mayor of Cleveland Dennis Kucinich.

He took to Twitter to address those who took issue with their photo together and RFK’s known status as an anti-vaxxer, writing, “For all the simple minded short bus people out there. A picture is not an endorsement, dummy. Now get your a** over to bungalow 51 and STFU.”

He went on to insult several others who made their way into his mentions, calling one a “dirty bi**h.” Check out some of his tweets from that week below.

