Ice Spice Has Earned Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop “Rookie Of The Year” Title

After a breakout year, Ice Spice has been crowned as Billboard‘s 2023 R&B/Hip-Hop Rookie of the Year. The honor also comes on the heels of the one-year anniversary of “Munch (Feelin’ U),” her 2022 viral single that catapulted her into stardom.

“I have put in so much hard work, and it means a lot to be recognized for it and have more than just plaques to show for it,” she stated according to Billboard.

In under two years of being in the spotlight, the award-nominated rhymer has created her own sound, gravitating the likes of music giants like Drake and Nicki Minaj early on. Since then, Ice has worked with Minaj twice on the tracks “Princess Diana (Remix)” and “Barbie World.” She’s also assisted on Pink Pantheress’ “Boys A Liar Pt. 2” and Taylor Swift’s “Karma.”

Her most recent single is, “Deli” which broke into the Hot 100 chart at No. 41.

“I would always be on Google as a kid, looking up ‘how to be rich’ and ‘careers that pay the most.’ I was like, ‘OK, should I be a doctor? Or should I be a lawyer?’ I just wanted to make all the money,” she said in her April Billboard cover story. “But I did always love music. I guess it just fell into place.”

Following the release of her debut EP Like..?, which dropped on July 21, Ice announced that she’s working on her first full-length project.

“We want to build a strong foundation for her and not fly over any necessary steps that a new artist should take, nor have her quickly change her music to sound a certain way due to the big crossover success,” her manager stated to the outlet.

Ice Spice performs onstage during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

As the Bronx native continues to leave her footprints in the sand, this November she will join Doja Cat on her Scarlett Tour alongside Doechii.

“Every strategic festival moment you’ve been seeing Ice billed for and doing is her getting her live show chops up for this upcoming tour moment,” her manager added also mentioning her tour appearance with Swift. “Ice’s confidence has shot up even more to take on an arena tour as a supporting act.”

“I hope to push the genre forward in whatever ways I can, but I know I’ll have a huge impact on the youngins coming up now,” Ice proclaimed.

