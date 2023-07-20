Ice Spice Speaks On Collaborating With Taylor Swift And Upcoming Tour With Doja Cat

In a recent sit-down with Apple 1 Music’s Zane Lowe, Ice Spice had an in-depth conversation about her journey to stardom thus far. Amongst topics like Nicki Minaj and Drake both mentoring her, she also spoke on her upcoming extended EP, Like…?, collaborating and performing with Taylor Swift and her forthcoming tour with Doja Cat.

“I was home and my manager called me, and was like, “Oh, Taylor wants you on a record.” And I’m like, “Taylor?” she started. “He texted me, ‘Oh, call me. I have to tell you something,’ whatever. And he usually would just text me anything. Right?”

“So I’m like, ‘Okay.’ And I was having a really bad day also, I would like to say that,” she recalled. “I was having a terrible day. I was crying all morning because I was just so mad at something. And then he called me with that news. And then I cried more, because it was good news.

Ice Spice and Taylor Swift perform onstage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at MetLife Stadium on May 27, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Kevin Mazur/TAS23/Getty Images

“My life is a rollercoaster. How I started the day crying and I’m ending it crying, but for different reasons.”

Speaking on actually getting in the studio with her, Spice added, “It was amazing. We went to the studio and she’s so humble and so nice. I kid you not. I pulled up to the studio and she outside waiting for me. I’m like, ‘Why is Taylor Swift outside?’ Like, ‘Taylor, what are you doing here?'” she joked.

“So she’s great. She’s so funny. We text all the time. She is f**king hilarious. I’m not going to lie. She’s the funniest person ever.”

Swift also brought out the “Princess Diana” rapper during the New Jersey stop of her Eras Tour in May.

“Shout out to her, she brought me out to her stadium shows. Can you believe that?” Ice beamed about performing at a stadium before ever touching an arena stage. “That was nuts. I’m not going to lie.”

She continued, “It’s crazy because you hear all this, the roar that you hear in a Taylor Swift show is unmatched. I don’t think I’ve ever heard that. I tried to watch the show and I was like, ‘No one’s going to notice me. They’re paying attention to whatever.’ So I’m standing there trying to be low-key. And then this one little seven year old girl screams my name. And she was like, ‘Ice Spice.’ She was like, ‘Boy’s a Liar’, ‘In Ha Mood.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s so f**king cute.'”

She recalled, “And then a bunch of other little girls just appeared and they just was trying to take pictures. And I was like, ‘All right, child. Let me go back to the dressing room and wait until it’s my turn to come out.’ But her show was amazing, and I’m just so grateful. Like 200,000 people, I think we performed for.”

In just a few months the 23 year old will be on tour again officially with Doja Cat for The Scarlet Tour. The 24-date trek will kick off in San Francisco on Halloween night (Oct. 31), before hitting the major cities of Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston, Miami, Brooklyn, Boston and wrapping in Chicago on Dec. 13.

Doechii and Ice Spice are both set to join the “Kiss Me More” artist for parts of the tour, making this Ice’s first arena hike.

“I’m so excited. The way she announced that and who was rolling out, I was like, ‘Okay, that might be the tour of the year,” the “In Ha Mood” rapper expressed. Ice also added that she feels that she and Doja have similar musical upbringings, as they both were “counted out” early on.

She ranted, “For you to be going out there and playing on a stage like that with someone who I feel had, in her own way, a similar experience. She came out and she was really counted out. People didn’t really understand the level of talent, the level of commitment, of hard work, of discipline. She’s proven that time and time again. Now no one doubts it anymore. It’s like she’s lived three lives in one life.

“She’s real, real, real sweet. She’s real nice. And we just need to chill some more. You know what I’m saying?”, she said about Doja before adding that she “loves her down” and is a real “fan of hers.”

“My little sister put me onto her in 2018. And I remember watching her right before she actually blew up crazy,” she spoke of her being introduced to the Planet Her rhymer. “I was watching her tour and she did a mini tour in Europe or something. I was so inspired by her and just watching her, I was like, ‘Wow, I just know she’s going to be big.'”

“And then later that year, she was the biggest thing on the planet.”

Take a listen to Ice Spice’s full interview with Zane Lowe of Apple Music 1 here and watch her Apple Music Up Next video below.