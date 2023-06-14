Ice Spice Says She Doesn’t Take Colorism Claims About Her Fame Personally

Ice Spice’s rise to fame is what some people have considered to be “overnight.” The Bronx rapper broke into the music scene a little under a year ago with her infectious single “Munch,” and has quickly reached heights that many seasoned artists have not.

The 23-year-old started making music in 2021 and had her first hit a year later. Since then, Ice has gone on to get co-signs from rappers, including Drake, Soulja Boy, and Cardi B, while also collaborating with Nicki Minaj, Pink Panthress, Taylor Swift, and Lil TJay. Within a year, she’s attended the Met Gala and performed at Rolling Loud, Hot 97’s Summer Jam, the Governor’s Ball, and alongside Swift on her Eras tour.

Despite her growing popularity, the self-proclaimed “Princess Diana in the hood” has risen eyebrows as many question the quick ascension of her success. Others have made claims that colorism played a major part in her career taking off — while some feel that her darker-skinned counterparts are still making strides to the limelight.

Ice Spice attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In a recent cover story with Teen Vogue, Ice addressed remarks about her complexion and fame, saying that people’s opinions are “not something personal” to her. She also said that colorism conversations were being had since the “beginning of time.”

“I have seen those opinions,” she said about critics thoughts on her success. “I feel like that’s not something personal to me. I feel like that’s been the conversation for generations and forever, since the beginning of time. I try not to feed into negativity because I also see that when people are trying to make that point, it’s not out of a good place. [They end up putting] somebody else down.”

One artist whose success constantly gets compared to Ice’s is Flo Milli. The latter recently came up again when Ice brought her out at Hot 97’s Summer Jam. As many fans relished in the two rapstresses uniting on stage, many more couldn’t help but to downplay Ice’s fame and create discourse around their appearances, as Flo is of a darker complexion.

The “Conceited” rhymer — whose music has went viral numerous times — wasn’t an overnight success, nor did she receive as much mainstream attention right away. Having her first big break in 2018 with “Beef FloMix,” many still consider Flo a rising star in 2023.

In response to social media’s comparison of Ice Spice to Flo Milli, the “May I” spitter tweeted, “i wish yall would stop with this tired a** narrative yall love to push about my career. And stop mentioning me while trying to degrade another artist its WEIRDDD.”

She added in another tweet, “im doing great i went from being broke to traveling the world with my talent and im only 23.. pls RELAX.”

Despite the negative commentary from critics, Ice has continued to dominate charts and reach commercial success. She recently set the tone for 2023 as the only artist with more Top 5 Billboard Hot 100 hits than anyone else.

Chart Data reported that the Bronx Baddie has three leading chart singles so far with “Karma” by Taylor Swift, which was No. 2 on the chart last week; “Princess Diana” featuring Nicki Minaj, which peaked at No. 4; and “Boy’s A Liar” with PinkPantheress, which topped the chart at No. 3 upon its release.